Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
These are some of the best restaurants to eat this Valentine's Day Sacramento, according to Yelp search results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Restaurants around the country are preparing reservations and waitlists ahead of one of the most intimate, and typically, one of the busiest days of the year. Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated with flowers, candy and a romantic night...
SFGate
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Stockton
In North-Central California, Stockton is a mid-sized city famous for its many waterways and unique cultural attractions. Stockton features some of the region’s most impressive museums, parks and entertainment venues, such as the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the more modern Stockton Arena. The city comes to life during...
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento
Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
gettingaroundsac.blog
does Sacramento enforce illegal parking?
As a person who walks a lot in the central city, and some in other areas, I often see and report illegal parking to the city through the 311 app. I’m not talking about parking too long, or not paying, but about blocking driveways, sidewalks, and crosswalks. 90% of the time, the response that I get was that a parking officer was dispatched and the vehicle was no longer there, so no citation was issued. I provide the license number, vehicle description, and a photo, but the city will not use that information to ticket once a vehicle has moved. But, the real issue it that they often ignore the violation completely.
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
KCRA.com
5 officers fired following former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols' death in Tennessee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the death of a former Sacramento man following a traffic stop in Tennessee has led to the termination of five police officers,the Memphis Police Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said in a statement this week that...
