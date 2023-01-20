ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Stockton

In North-Central California, Stockton is a mid-sized city famous for its many waterways and unique cultural attractions. Stockton features some of the region’s most impressive museums, parks and entertainment venues, such as the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the more modern Stockton Arena. The city comes to life during...
STOCKTON, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

does Sacramento enforce illegal parking?

As a person who walks a lot in the central city, and some in other areas, I often see and report illegal parking to the city through the 311 app. I’m not talking about parking too long, or not paying, but about blocking driveways, sidewalks, and crosswalks. 90% of the time, the response that I get was that a parking officer was dispatched and the vehicle was no longer there, so no citation was issued. I provide the license number, vehicle description, and a photo, but the city will not use that information to ticket once a vehicle has moved. But, the real issue it that they often ignore the violation completely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California

In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
