Disney-Themed Cereals Are Hitting Shelves and One Tastes Just Like a Birthday Cake
The world’s most famous mouse is about to pull up a chair at your breakfast table. In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary (Disney100), Post Consumer Brands is launching two new limited-edition breakfast cereals. The company, which makes classic cereals like Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, will...
Earless dog Willy Wonka, who had vet tech knit headband with floppy ears, adopted again
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento SPCA says a dog with no ears has been adopted – and this time, they're hopeful it's his forever family. "Willy Wonka" lost his ear flaps when he was attacked by other dogs. So a vet tech decided to make some faux crocheted ears.Willy's story was shared online and started getting attention across the country, even landing an article in People Magazine. He was soon adopted but ended up back at the Sacramento SPCA. Then, on Wednesday, the SPCA announced that Willy had found a new home. This time, he's being paired with another Sacramento SPCA alumni named Zeus. "Zeus is a bit of a shy guy and looking for an outgoing dog to show him the ropes, and Willy is more than willing to step up to the plate!" the SPCA wrote.The pair even have a new Instagram page where people can follow their journey.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Holy Momoa! Khal Drogo Is Launching His Own Vodka
Have you had your fill of celebrity spirit news? Good, because there’s more to report—Jason Momoa, the musclebound star of Aquaman and Game of Thrones when it was still good, is launching a new spirit brand called Meili Vodka. Momoa’s partner on the new endeavor is Blaine Halvorson, founder of vintage brand Junk Food Clothing and sustainable fashion line MadeWorn. Meili is being positioned as a sustainable vodka, and while details about that are a bit nebulous it seems to mostly refer to the fact that the vodka is bottled in 100 percent post-consumer recycled glass and no two bottles will...
Cowboy Candy is the Ultimate Super Bowl Appetizer
When you think about the Super Bowl, three things come to mind: football (obviously!), tailgate parties, and some of the most delicious snacks ever. You know the like: wings, chips, dips, all those fun things. But if you're looking for something a little different that you may not have tried before, you should consider cowboy candy. You may have heard of it if you spend time on TikTok: a crunchy, spicy, and sweet snack that's as savory as it is irresistible. If you want a crowd-pleasing appetizer for your Super Bowl party this year, this is one easy-to-make delicacy that you'll want to make over and over again.
Mountain Dew Is Dropping a Baja Blast-Flavored Hot Sauce, but There’s Only One Way to Get It
Mountain Dew’s willingness to push the boundaries of flavor never ceases to amaze me. In a world full of classic flavors, they opted for an entirely new spin. When I was a child, I didn’t quite understand how to describe its taste succinctly, but I knew I liked it. And now, the same brand that made every trip to Taco Bell a blast is unexpectedly returning to the hot sauce game.
Mtn Dew Just Unleashed a Baja Blast Hot Sauce
If Mtn Dew reminds you of a rapidly edited montage of kids on skateboards and youthful-looking adults climbing a rock face, this will seem right on brand for the neon-color liquid purveyor. Mtn Dew--née Mountain Dew--has announced the launch of Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce. Yes. Mount... err, Mtn...
Taco Bell' Shares 'Secret' Recipe for Popular Menu Item
This would be really easy to re-create at home.
'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel's haircare line drops at QVC this weekend
Danielle Fishel's haircare line, Be Free by Danielle Fishel, is coming to QVC Saturday, January 20. Here's what you need to know.
