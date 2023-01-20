SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento SPCA says a dog with no ears has been adopted – and this time, they're hopeful it's his forever family. "Willy Wonka" lost his ear flaps when he was attacked by other dogs. So a vet tech decided to make some faux crocheted ears.Willy's story was shared online and started getting attention across the country, even landing an article in People Magazine. He was soon adopted but ended up back at the Sacramento SPCA. Then, on Wednesday, the SPCA announced that Willy had found a new home. This time, he's being paired with another Sacramento SPCA alumni named Zeus. "Zeus is a bit of a shy guy and looking for an outgoing dog to show him the ropes, and Willy is more than willing to step up to the plate!" the SPCA wrote.The pair even have a new Instagram page where people can follow their journey.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO