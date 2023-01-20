ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Talks of an Amtrak project that would connect Scranton to New York City continue. Robert Durkin, the President of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce gave residents an overdue update on the railroad project and how community members can get involved. The project has been in the works for over 25 […]
SCRANTON, PA

