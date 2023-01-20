ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Clarkson gets permanent restraining orders against two individuals showing up at her home

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Kelly Clarkson obtained permanent restraining orders against two individuals who continued to show up at her home uninvited and caused 'disturbances'.

The Catch My Breath singer, 40, was granted five-year long restraining orders against Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young on Thursday, according to TMZ .

The alleged stalkers are now prohibited from making any type of contact with the Idol star, or her two children — daughter River, 8, and son, Remington, 6 — and have to stay at least 100 yards away.

The two individuals have reportedly shown up at Clarkson's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions and caused disturbances.

Last month Clarkson requested a temporary restraining order against Fernandez, shortly after being granted one against Young.

Fernandez allegedly appeared at her home multiple times since Thanksgiving, even arriving in a semi-truck on two occasions, according to legal documents viewed by TMZ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wSA6_0kKzt3lT00

Michael Lopez, Clarkson's head of security, claims Fernandez first stopped by her home on Thanksgiving.

Lopez alleged Fernandez arrived in a semi-truck before looking over her privacy gate and into her yard.

Fernandez allegedly made two more visits that same day, returning once again in the semi-truck followed by another time on foot. He allegedly rang the doorbell and said he was there to see the American Idol vet.

The legal docs also claim Fernandez returned to the home on foot on December 3 and spoke with house staff. He allegedly claimed Kelly instructed him to meet her at her home. The singer says she has no idea who he is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bintQ_0kKzt3lT00

Ludwin Munoz, who is a part of Clarkson's security team, claimed he communicated with Fernandez using the home's camera system during the December incident.

When Fernandez was denied entry, Munoz said he seemed confused and irritated. Fernandez allegedly said, 'This is the second time she has done this ... unless I am speaking to a scammer or something.'

Fernandez also allegedly took photos of the family SUV when Clarkson's nanny arrived with her children. Police were called and a report was taken, according to the docs.

Clarkson has requested that Fernandez be kept at least 100 yards away from her house, car, job, and the school and child care her children attend. She fears what Fernandez may do and is concerned he may bring harm to her or her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vQ2N_0kKzt3lT00

Clarkson shares her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 46.

Prior to that Clarkson was granted a temporary restraining order against Young, who repeatedly dropped off unwanted gifts at her Toluca Lake home - according to TMZ.

According to documents obtained by the publication, the singer had requested a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Young, who it's claimed has shown up at Clarkson's house at least 18 times since the end of October.

Young has left items including dog toys, stickers, plants, notes and seeds on Clarkson's porch, Lopez claimed.

The documents claim a different security guard confronted Young to tell her she was on camera and was trespassing, with Young reportedly apologizing but still returning to the $5.4million home on numerous occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lf4GT_0kKzt3lT00

Just call me G
4d ago

Stalkers don’t stop on their own, even after much rejection, because in their sick minds, they have a real relationship with their victim. They must keep stalking to keep the relationship going. I unfortunately know this because I’m not famous but I’m on my second stalker, having had to move because I was stalked for 9 years. Now I’m 5 years in with #2. He has police protection because of who he is. Even with videotape I can’t get him to stop. He’s an attorney married to an ass’t county prosecutor. Guess I’ll die being stalked, unless he goes first. Move again? No guarantee it won’t be worse. It’s cost me enough money already as the victim.

