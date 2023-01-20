ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
US 104.9

Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New gaming store opens in SW Wisconsin

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments...
FENNIMORE, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy