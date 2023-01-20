Read full article on original website
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Wisconsin
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
nbc15.com
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New gaming store opens in SW Wisconsin
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments...
northernnewsnow.com
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put their best creations to the test among hundreds of attendees. A variety...
