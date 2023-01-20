Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kota Ibushi Hopes To Have Matchups With These Three WWE Stars
Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reason Why WWE Scrapped The Bloodline’s Acknowledgment Ceremony Revealed
The Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony featuring “every generation” of The Bloodline was originally scheduled for tonight’s Raw 30 anniversary show. Over the weekend, WWE nixed it, and instead, The Bloodline will hold a trial for Sami Zayn. This comes after further issues between Sami Zayn and Reigns...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
msn.com
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 39,028 tickets, and 1,549 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 40,577. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Talks Max Caster’s Freestyle Raps: “Every Time The Siren Hits People Lose Their Minds”
Anthony Bowens gets just as excited for Max Caster’s freestyle raps as anyone else. The AEW star and current reigning tag team champion discussed his partner’s incredible rap verbiage during his latest interview with Chris Van Vilet. Bowens and Caster, better known as the Acclaimed, have won over the hearts of the AEW faithful and have successfully defended the tag titles on multiple occasions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona: ‘He’s Killing It’
In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”. Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth. “Prison...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together
Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Points Out Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
On his latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s recent pre-match videos that ared on AEW programming. The AEW announcer revealed that Allin puts together all of his videos for the promotion and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, it made him think that mentioning a former wrestler wouldn’t have been allowed in AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long talked with Sportskeeda ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw XXX 30th anniversary show about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I’m so, so happy to be a part of that, man. I can’t wait to get there and see all the fans, and you know, man, you know me. I’m just gonna be holla, holla, holla.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has revealed the lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can check that out below:. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Has Massive Praise For Sting, Says He’s Given A Huge Boost To AEW, Talks Sting’s Possible Retirement
Tony Khan is as big a Sting fan as anyone. The AEW President spoke about The Icon during his recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, where he threw massive praise towards the former WCW world champion, and discussed when he thinks the Stinger might finally retire from in-ring action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Were There WrestleKingdom 17 Plans For AJ Styles?
A new report has surfaced stating that there were talks of AJ Styles appearing at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. According to Fightful Select, the Phenomenal One did have the idea to travel to Japan to support Karl Anderson in his IWG NEVER Openweight title matchup against Tama Tonga at WrestleKingdom 17, but it never materialized, mainly because Styles suffered a broken ankle and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. Rocky Romero tells the Wrestlings Perspective podcast that if the call was just up to Styles he would have been there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Recalls Being Offered WWE Deal Before Signing With AEW
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Anthony Bowens revealed that he attended a WWE tryout in 2015. A few years later, WWE told him they were interested in hiring him for the company in 2018, but he never heard from them. “So I had a tryout with them...
Comments / 0