Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week
Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6...
Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller
BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With his Lights team inbounding at their own...
Little Light and Wilson Named Frontier Conference Track Athletes of the Week
WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan 23, 2023- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson earned Track Athletes of the Week awards for the second consecutive week. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana was named women’s indoor...
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
Big Block, Sizzling Slam featured in Super 8 Plays of the Week
Check out the playmakers in the latest edition of the Super 8 Plays of the Week. Featuring Billings Central, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Hardin and Miles City.
Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager
BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
BILLINGS--We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A. The Rams had an early first quarter lead, and...
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
The Rims of Billings
The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Wildfire and Flood 2023: Are you ready?
After 2022’s historic flooding of the Yellowstone River, folks in Billings and surrounding areas are preparing themselves for another Spring and Summer of Mother Nature. Flooding is a major concern after the catastrophic wildfire and flooding the state endured last year. Red Lodge and Fromberg were among those hardest hit.
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
