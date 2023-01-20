ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week

Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks

JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
JOLIET, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager

BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Build Montana wins its second national award

BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

The Rims of Billings

The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni

BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Wildfire and Flood 2023: Are you ready?

After 2022’s historic flooding of the Yellowstone River, folks in Billings and surrounding areas are preparing themselves for another Spring and Summer of Mother Nature. Flooding is a major concern after the catastrophic wildfire and flooding the state endured last year. Red Lodge and Fromberg were among those hardest hit.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy