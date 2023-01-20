Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week
Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6...
KULR8
Fast start helps MSU Billings women's hoops upset No. 5 Western Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team utilized a rapid start and a do-it-all night from Scobey grad Kortney Nelson to upset No. 5 Western Washington in a 73-61 win Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The second-placed Yellowjackets (16-4 overall, 7-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) handed the...
KULR8
Little Light and Wilson Named Frontier Conference Track Athletes of the Week
WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan 23, 2023- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson earned Track Athletes of the Week awards for the second consecutive week. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana was named women’s indoor...
KULR8
Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller
BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center. With his Lights team inbounding at their own...
KULR8
Big Block, Sizzling Slam featured in Super 8 Plays of the Week
Check out the playmakers in the latest edition of the Super 8 Plays of the Week. Featuring Billings Central, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Hardin and Miles City.
KULR8
Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
KULR8
Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A.
KULR8
Matt Allen hired as the Billings Mustangs general manager
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager. In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring...
KULR8
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
KULR8
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
KULR8
RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop
BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
KULR8
Montana Family Farms:Family of farmers in Broadview are optimistic for the future of the agriculture industry
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers face the risk of weather every year, trying to estimate what it could be. "We plan for the future, but it's always unpredictable," said Gary Broyles, a farmer in Broadview. "Weather is always risky. You can be fortunate in a dry year, and happen to be...
KULR8
Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop excited to bring family atmosphere to booming part of Billings
BILLINGS- Maple Moose Coffee and Pop Shop is getting ready to become a new place for people to gather in a fast-growing part of Billings. They're the first business to open in the Annafeld Marketplace, a new development by McCall homes just off of Elysian Road. They hope they can be the first of many to bring a vibrant business to the area.
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
