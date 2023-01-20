Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Highway Crash in Sacramento
Two-Vehicle Highway Crash Occurs Near Fruitridge Road On-Ramp. A two-vehicle highway crash in Sacramento recently resulted in minor injuries. The crash occurred around 8:24 a.m. along northbound State Route 99 just north of the eastbound Fruitridge Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. A Jeep and Chevy SUV were involved in the crash, which blocked the number two lane.
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours
Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities
Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
KSBW.com
All lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene. Officials told KCRA 3 that a big rig hit a freeway...
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
CBS News
Vehicle catches fire in Davis
A car caught fire overnight near North F Street in Davis. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained quickly without causing damage to other vehicles or property.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Carmichael Hit-and-Run Driver Flees on Foot
Fleeing Driver Strikes Pedestrian Along Marconi Avenue. A hit-and-run driver in Carmichael fled the scene on January 17 after striking and injuring a pedestrian. The accident happened along Marconi Avenue between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Zachman Way around 7:02 p.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle, a Toyota Scion, struck a tent where someone was inside.
Northbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport exit all clear after big rig crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Caltrans gave the all clear for northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed near Metro Air Parkway Monday. The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. A big rig went off the road and hit a guard rail and sign, according to California Highway Patrol.
VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage. An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
CBS News
San Andreas man dies in rollover crash near Calaveras High School
SAN ANDREAS — A driver was pronounced dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash in the San Andreas area, authorities said Monday afternoon. It happened at around 4:15 a.m. along Gold Strike Road behind Calaveras High School. The crash did not impact the school. The...
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
Residents at San Joaquin County mobile home park can return home as crews handle storm aftermath
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County can now return home after weeks of fierce storms and flooding forced them to evacuate, officials said Monday. Previous coverage in the video player above. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said power has been restored and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
Man found guilty of shooting at Roseville police officer during chase that shut down I-80
ROSEVILLE – A man has been convicted of attempted murder after a 2021 incident in Roseville where an officer was shot at, prosecutors say. The April 20, 2021 incident started as an attempted traffic stop near Harding and Douglas boulevards. Roseville police say the suspect, Rafael Vital, led officers on a chase onto Interstate 80. It was there that police say several shots were fired at the pursuing officer. Vital was arrested hours later. Prosecutors alleged that Vital fired a total of two shots at officers and Vital was charged with attempted murder of police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the now-27-year-old Vital was convicted by a jury back on Jan. 20.Vital is set to be sentenced on Feb. 15.
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
