McConnellsburg wins over Cumberland Valley Christian
McConnellsburg defeated Cumberland Valley Christian School 77-52 Monday night. Coach Joshua Lowery said” We played a very unselfish and complete game to bring home a win.”. Leading scorers for the Spartans where Kyle Romig 26 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1charge taken, Kole Truax 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assist, Landon Ramsey 11 points, 8 assist, 6 steals, 4 rebounds, Braydon Ramsey 11 points, 5 rebounds, Wyatt Hershey 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 charge taken, Dominic Jefferson 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, Kade Gress 2 points.
Chambersburg roundup: Track team earns 7 1st-place finishes
Trojans capture 7 wins: Chambersburg’s indoor track & field athletes competed at the Mercersburg Academy Invitational on Saturday and brought back 7 gold medals. J.J. Kelly was a winner of three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump. The high jump effort (6-4) and the triple jump (46-10) were school indoor records. He also qualified for the PTFCA indoor states in all three events (his long jump was 21-11).
