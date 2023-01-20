Trojans capture 7 wins: Chambersburg’s indoor track & field athletes competed at the Mercersburg Academy Invitational on Saturday and brought back 7 gold medals. J.J. Kelly was a winner of three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump. The high jump effort (6-4) and the triple jump (46-10) were school indoor records. He also qualified for the PTFCA indoor states in all three events (his long jump was 21-11).

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO