Binance Changing Procedures to Keep Collateral and Customer Assets Separate
Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.
FTX Prosecutors Seize $698M in Bankman-Fried Assets
Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a Friday (Jan. 20) court filing, a bulk of the seizures were in the form of 55.2 million shares in Robinhood, worth $526.2 million. This, as the crypto exchange is reportedly exploring a return to trading.
NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated
New York’s financial watchdog is cautioning firms to segregate customers’ cryptocurrency assets from their own. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued that warning Monday (Jan. 23) as it updated its regulations designed to protect consumers from insolvencies at digital asset companies. “DFS’s virtual currency...
An Insider on Staying Ahead of Members’ Digital Needs
--- With consumer demand for digital payment options surging, it can be hard for credit unions to keep up. That is why Alliant Credit Union — Illinois’ largest CU and winner of CNBC’s Best Credit Union of 2020 — makes an effort to stay ahead of the game. A few years ago, Grover explained, Alliant made the strategic decision to focus on innovation and payment solutions, with the goal of building out capabilities in advance of members requiring them.
Is January’s FinTech SPAC Freeze Telling Us Something?
The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) may not be dead, but its pulse is pretty faint. January has thrown a deep chill for public listings in the FinTech space and has so far been a complete freeze-out for SPACs, which were once the darlings of Wall Street. As tracked by...
Banks’ Digital Wallet Battle Easier vs Apple Pay, Harder vs PayPal
The banks have two targets in the digital wallet battle — one, Apple Pay, may be easier to “beat.”. PayPal may prove to be a tougher foe. As noted here, America’s biggest banks are banding together to launch a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal.
EU Assigns Highest Risk Weighting for Crypto Assets Requiring 1:1 Backing
European lawmakers are making the bloc’s financial institutions pony up to play with cryptocurrencies. This, as the European Parliament’s Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 24) voted in a cross-party compromise on imposing strict new requirements for banks conducting or enabling business dealings with crypto assets.
Report: Signature Bank Puts $100K Minimum on Crypto Transactions
Signature Bank has reportedly placed a new threshold on the cryptocurrency transactions it will handle. According to crypto exchange Binance, the bank will stop supporting transactions of under $100,000 beginning Feb. 1. “As a result, some individual users may not be able to use SWIFT bank transfers to buy or...
Small Businesses Outpace Corporates in Return to Traveling
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have reportedly returned to traveling more quickly than corporates. The amount of money spent on business travel by SMBs has rebounded to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, while that by global and multinational firms lags behind at 61%, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 23), citing figures from Amex Global Business Travel (GBT).
Disparate Businesses Find Common Trade Solutions in Interoperability and Real-Time Payments
Operations across international borders inherently add layers of complexity and fees to B2B operations. Yet despite historical speedbumps to global expansion, innovations in real-time payment (RTP) networks and digital-first interoperability solutions are helping businesses of all sizes take the leap into intercontinental commerce. This, as Brazil and Argentina are reportedly...
Highland Europe Closes Billion-Euro Fund to Invest in Digital Startups
Highland Europe has closed a billion-euro fund to back growth-stage digital-focused businesses. The European arm of global venture capital (VC) investor Highland Capital Partners announced the close of its fifth and largest fund on Monday (Jan. 23), stating it had raised the billion euros ($1.09 billion) “to double down on its strategy of backing the Continent’s most outstanding founder-led teams in software and internet businesses.”
J&J Earnings Show Even Pharmaceuticals See Consumer Trade-Down Amid Inflation
As consumers rein in their spending amid rising prices, even their medical purchases are affected. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Jan. 24) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson discussed the competition it faces from lower-priced alternatives to its products. For...
Half of Consumers Want More Security Measures From Banks
PYMNTS’ latest research finds that despite a general satisfaction with existing security measures financial institutions (FIs) use, half of all adult consumers feel their banks must take additional steps to protect their assets and personal information — especially for non-routine transactions. Banks tend to meet basic online security expectations but fail to deliver the security options and features their customers prefer.
ECB Board Member: Digital Euro Should Complement Other Payment Methods
A digital euro should complement, not replace, other electronic payment methods or cash. So said European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta in a Monday (Jan. 23) speech to the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. “Our priority for the digital euro project has always...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Unpacking the Forces Shaping Consumers’ Payment Preferences
Speed, convenience and ease of use are driving interest in a growing variety of payment options and digital technologies. Consumers have become accustomed to seamless digital solutions while shopping, banking and conducting their daily affairs, and innovations that can provide or improve on these experiences are in top demand. Contactless...
Sandbar Gets $4.8M to Fund Fight Against Financial Crime
Sandbar says it has raised $4.8 million to enhance its financial crime detection software. The funding, announced by the New York FinTech Tuesday (Jan. 24), comes amid an uptick in financial crimes and an increase in fines against companies for failures in their anti-money laundering (AML) efforts. “Transaction monitoring is...
Fed’s Goldman Probe and Regulators’ Remarks Signal Heightened Digital Lending Scrutiny
The rise of digital banking — and specifically, consumer lending — looks set for renewed focus from regulators. As reported last week, the Federal Reserve has been looking into Goldman Sachs’ oversight of its consumer business Marcus, its management and governance and its handling of customers’ problems.
Revolut Battles IBAN Discrimination With Irish Bank Accounts
Revolut is reportedly continuing its European expansion by offering Irish customers local bank accounts. As Bloomberg News reported Monday (Jan. 23), the launch of Irish International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) means the British FinTech’s 2 million-plus Irish customers can stop using IBANs from Lithuania. Revolut tells Bloomberg some customers...
India's M1NXT Looks to Expand Trade Finance Offering
Indian trade financing firm M1NXT is testing the country’s International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform. With ITFS, small businesses will be able to get early payments at lower interest rates after exporting their goods, the website Financial Express reported Sunday (Jan. 22). “The organization is trying to onboard and...
Credit ‘Normalization’ Signals Pressure on Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers
Financial services firms’ earnings suggest paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are straining to manage credit card debt. PYMNTS data found that paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are more than three times as likely as their peers to revolve credit card debt and carry higher monthly balances overall. The average credit score for all consumers who live paycheck to paycheck is 664, which places them firmly in the “prime” category. The consumers struggling to pay their bills each month have a below-average credit score of 613, which is subprime.
