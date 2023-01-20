ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, OH

Brookville escapes close call with New Paris National Trail

Brookville weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 36-33 victory against New Paris National Trail on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Brookville faced off on January 24, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School. For more, click here.
BROOKVILLE, OH
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision

Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
WILMINGTON, OH
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle

Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
XENIA, OH
Arcanum delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Arcanum topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 73-64 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 13, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs and Arcanum took on New Bremen on January 14 at Arcanum High School. For results, click here.
ARCANUM, OH
Seaman North Adams designs winning blueprint against Wilmington

Seaman North Adams knocked off Wilmington 46-33 on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 9, Seaman North Adams faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Wilmington took on Williamsburg on January 14 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
WILMINGTON, OH
New Lebanon Dixie gallops past Franklin Middletown Christian

New Lebanon Dixie handed Franklin Middletown Christian a tough 74-56 loss on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 12, Franklin Middletown Christian squared off with Xenia Legacy Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW LEBANON, OH
Mason smashes through Middletown

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Mason put away Middletown 59-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Middletown faced off against Hamilton Ross and Mason took on Bolingbrook on January 16 at Mason High School. For results, click here.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
No quarter given: Dayton Centerville puts down Springfield

Dayton Centerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-41 win against Springfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Springfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
Tough tussle: Upper Arlington breaks free from Marysville

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Upper Arlington passed in a 53-51 victory at Marysville's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 14, Upper Arlington faced off against Chillicothe and Marysville took on Westerville North on January 16 at...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Too close for comfort: Coldwater strains past Spencerville

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Coldwater nabbed it to nudge past Spencerville 41-35 at Coldwater High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Spencerville and Coldwater squared off with January 22, 2022 at Spencerville High School last season. For a...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Fort Loramie soars over Houston Hou

Fort Loramie's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-31 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou faced off on February 4, 2022 at Houston Hou High School. For...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
DAYTON, OH
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
Waynesfield-Goshen’s Horn will be inducted into Hall of Fame

Every athlete dreams about that one day when everything goes right and everything is perfect. Joe Horn had two of them. First, he won three events in the state track meet and anchored a winning relay team when Waynesfield-Goshen won the Division III state championship, the only team state championship the Tigers have ever won, in 2006.
WAYNESFIELD, OH
Urbana officer graduates from academy

COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023 was the graduation of the 147th Basic Police Officer School, held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus. Forty-two new law enforcement officers from around the state made up this class, including new Urbana Police Officer Damion Williams. Williams was...
URBANA, OH
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH

