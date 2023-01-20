Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Black history on the radio: WDAO going strong since 1964
WDAO's slogan is, "The real rhythm of the city", and the radio station has been making musical connection with Miami Valley residents since 1964.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville rains down on Clayton Northmont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dayton Centerville turned out the lights on Clayton Northmont 55-15 at Clayton Northmont High on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on December 11, 2021 at Dayton Centerville...
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Waynesfield-Goshen’s Horn will be inducted into Hall of Fame
Every athlete dreams about that one day when everything goes right and everything is perfect. Joe Horn had two of them. First, he won three events in the state track meet and anchored a winning relay team when Waynesfield-Goshen won the Division III state championship, the only team state championship the Tigers have ever won, in 2006.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana officer graduates from academy
COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023 was the graduation of the 147th Basic Police Officer School, held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus. Forty-two new law enforcement officers from around the state made up this class, including new Urbana Police Officer Damion Williams. Williams was...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
