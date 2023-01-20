Read full article on original website
2023 Movie Releases
Welcome to 2023! It's been a wild ride since 2020, and producers and directors have been hard at work creating some exciting new movies. If you're looking for something to watch, here's a sneak peek at three upcoming films that you won't want to miss. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience!
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘Percy Jackson’ Creator Hints At “Great Scenes” With Adam Copeland & Teases Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a TV series adaptation coming to Disney+ in 2024. As the show continues to film its first season, creator Rick Riordan is teasing details of what fans can expect. One of the Greek gods from the book series is Ares that will be portrayed by WWE wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland. Riordan was thinking of “coraí” which means “wrestler” and “one who practices the sport of coraíocht.” “I’m thinking about this because of some great scenes Adam Copeland has filmed for us recently as Ares, the god of war,” Riordan wrote on Mastodon. “As they used...
Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.
KHON2
Get a leg up on that Oscar party, be the resident expert
In 1929, Hollywood took the world by award storm when the very first Oscars ceremony took place.
Adam Warlock Is ‘Not a Good Guy’ Says James Gunn
Even as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be the end of the road for this version of the Marvel team, it’s also the introduction of several key new characters. The one with the potential to have the biggest ongoing life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the film is Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. A mainstay of Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock has battled (and teamed with) Thanos, been the guardian of the Infinity Gems (as they’re known in the comics), and been the central figure in several major crossovers, including the original version of “Infinity War.”
‘Tron 3’ Is Finally Happening With Jared Leto
It took 28 years to get Tron: Legacy after the first Tron. So only taking 13 to 15 years for a Tron 3, that’s like nothing!. Fans who have been waiting since 2010 for a third Tron film might finally be getting their wish. It looks like the project, which has been teased off and on since Tron: Legacy was released, may finally be coming together. Tron: Legacy director (and Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker) Joseph Kosinski worked on a follow-up to his own movie for a while, and then actor Jared Leto — who supposedly loves Tron — got involved. But so far, there’s been no additional Trons to show for all that development work.
Hudson Valley Actor Wins His First Golden Globe Award
Big win for this Hudson Valley actor. Tyler James Williams won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy for Abbott Elementary. This was Williams' first nomination and first win. Williams' fellow contenders were John Lithgow in The Old Man, Jonathan Pryce in The Crown, John Turturro in Severance, and Henry Winkler in Barry. Williams managed to beat out all these well-established veteran actors. But don't let his age fool you, the 30-year-old actor has been acting for since he was 4-years-old.
