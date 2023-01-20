ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise. In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became... The post Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal

A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tomase: How Triston Casas can make or break the Red Sox offense

Dissecting every mid-level veteran the Red Sox have added this offseason ignores the most likely way they'll contend in 2023, and that's on the backs of their homegrown players. Today let's consider the broadest shoulders amongst that group -- first baseman Triston Casas. The young slugger showed up at Winter...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bloom addresses 'really difficult decision' to DFA Barnes

The Boston Red Sox parted ways with another member of the 2018 World Series team on Tuesday as they designated veteran reliever Matt Barnes for assignment. Barnes, a member of the organization since 2011, was DFA'd to make room on the roster for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the move in a press conference shortly after it was announced.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy