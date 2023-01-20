Read full article on original website
TRACK AND FIELD: Yale’s teams take third in Hanover
On Saturday, Yale’s track and field teams headed to Hanover, New Hampshire for their first meet of the indoor season, where both the women’s and men’s teams brought home third place out of three. On both the men’s and women’s side, Dartmouth came in first place by...
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Bulldogs host Winter Wonderland Weekend
The Yale men’s ice hockey team (3–12–4, 2–10–2 ECAC) did battle this weekend at the Winter Wonderland Weekend at Ingalls Rink in their first Ivy competition of 2023. The Elis dropped two games, fighting No. 9 Harvard University (13–5–1, 11–3–0 ECAC) into overtime and then falling to Dartmouth College (4–15–1, 3–9–1 ECAC) the next day.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: No. 2 Bulldogs extend win streak to 11
With eight games left in the regular season, the Bulldogs are on track to have yet another record-breaking year. The No. 2 Yale women’s hockey team (19–1–1, 12–1–1 ECAC) increased its win streak to 11 this past weekend after beating Princeton University (9–10–1, 5–9–0) and No. 4 Quinnipiac University (23–4–0, 13–2–0) on the road. Yale is also headed towards an Ivy League championship and will be strong contenders for the ECAC championship in the postseason.
YIGH director Saad Omer to depart from Yale
Saad Omer has been involved in the field of global and public health since the age of 19, a path that’s taken him from Karachi to Connecticut. Now, after four years in New Haven as an associate dean of the School of Medicine and the inaugural director of the Institute for Global Health, Omer is leaving Yale.
University reports strong financial position for 2023
In a year of market fluctuation and endowment stagnation, the University has maintained a strong financial position, though not without challenges. Just before winter recess, the University released its 2022-23 budget update. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the University generated a surplus from operations of $166 million on $4.876 billion in revenue. During the same period, the endowment returned 0.8 percent, but after accounting for spending distributions, the endowment’s value dipped almost $1 billion. Because it is difficult to estimate returns on the illiquid assets which comprise the majority of Yale’s portfolio, it is possible that returns may be lower than reported.
Mayoral candidate Liam Brennan’s progressive plan for New Haven
After 15 years prosecuting a former Connecticut governor, a government fraudster and T-Mobile, Liam Brennan LAW ’07 is looking to launch a new career — mayor of New Haven. Originally exploring a run in 2019 to challenge incumbent mayor Justin Elicker, Brennan bowed out of the race to take care of his young children. Now, Brennan has formed another exploratory committee for mayor; if he joins the race, he will be the third person up against Elicker in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary. The two other announced candidates are former police sergeant and former Beaver Hills alder Shafiq Abdussabur and former McKinsey executive Tom Goldenberg.
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
City officials pitch controversial $1.3 million purchase of Monterey Club
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker evoked the names of Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington on Monday morning in the hopes of securing support for a $1.3 million deal to buy the run-down Monterey Club and its surrounding buildings. All four performed at the Monterey Club while it was open between 1934 and 1991.
