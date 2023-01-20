In a year of market fluctuation and endowment stagnation, the University has maintained a strong financial position, though not without challenges. Just before winter recess, the University released its 2022-23 budget update. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the University generated a surplus from operations of $166 million on $4.876 billion in revenue. During the same period, the endowment returned 0.8 percent, but after accounting for spending distributions, the endowment’s value dipped almost $1 billion. Because it is difficult to estimate returns on the illiquid assets which comprise the majority of Yale’s portfolio, it is possible that returns may be lower than reported.

