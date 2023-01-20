Read full article on original website
Rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81
David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The rock legend - who was a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash - was surrounded by family when he passed away after a "long illness". In a statement to Variety, his family said: "It is...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Pamela Anderson felt 'violated' by Pam and Tommy makers
Pamela Anderson feels "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'. The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the 55-year-old actress has admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show. She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?" Lily James played Pamela...
‘Elvis’ actress Olivia DeJonge and La Toya Jackson are latest famous faces to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
‘Elvis’ actress Olivia DeJonge and La Toya Jackson are the latest famous faces to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. Olivia, 24, who played Lisa Marie’s mum Priscilla, 77, in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her dad, said on her Instagram Stories on Friday (13.01.23) she was “shattered” over the death of Elvis’ only child a day earlier after she suffered two heart attacks.
Hannah Waddingham to host the 2023 Olivier Awards
Hannah Waddingham is to host the 2023 Olivier Awards. The 48-year-old actress is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton on the hit comedy-drama show 'Ted Lasso' but before finding worldwide fame on the US TV series starred in productions of 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Kiss Me Kate' and 'Into the Woods' and is now returning to her roots as she fronts the annual ceremony which honours the best in West End theatre at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2.
