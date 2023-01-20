Read full article on original website
‘Elvis’ actress Olivia DeJonge and La Toya Jackson are latest famous faces to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
‘Elvis’ actress Olivia DeJonge and La Toya Jackson are the latest famous faces to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. Olivia, 24, who played Lisa Marie’s mum Priscilla, 77, in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her dad, said on her Instagram Stories on Friday (13.01.23) she was “shattered” over the death of Elvis’ only child a day earlier after she suffered two heart attacks.
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Dog Champ's 4th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Photo
See the Pomeranian's festive birthday ensemble in the sweet new Instagram snap.
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh
Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes. The 'All The Small Things' rocker already has the Poosh founder's lips tattooed on his arm and her name on his chest, and now he's had her eyes inked on his upper thigh. Alongside a series of bathroom...
Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’
Lisa Marie Presley was haunted by having her family buried in Graceland’s “graveyard”. The late singer, who died aged 54 on January 12 after suffering two heart attacks, will be laid to rest in her dad’s famous Memphis estate after a memorial service was held in her memory on its front lawn on Sunday. (22.01.23)
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Craig Mazin on Casting Nick Offerman as Survivalist Bill
HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is chock full of spectacular performances, including from Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill. Although The Last of Us is a video game adaptation, and many remember his introduction in the game to be loud and bombastic, the series takes a more intimate approach.
Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy
Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him. Alongside some...
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd 'are on pins and needles'
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are "on pins and needles" after announcing their pregnancy. The loved-up couple recently announced that they're expecting a second child together, after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, and Maks has now admitted that they're both still feeling a bit anxious. Maks - who has Shai, six,...
Meghan McCain gives birth to a daughter
Meghan McCain has given birth to a daughter. The 38-year-old star - who is the eldest child of late Senator John McCain and businesswoman Cindy McCain - has been married to writer Ben Domenech since 2017 and already has two-year-old Liberty Sage with him but announced on Friday (20.01.23) that she and her husband had welcomed a second little girl, whom they have named Clover.
Emma Roberts is 'getting serious' with Cody John
Emma Roberts is getting "serious" with Cody John. The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has two-year-old son Rhodes with him but has been dating fellow actor Cody since August last year and source has claimed that the couple are now in a "great place."
Raven-Symoné: You've all been saying my name wrong for years!
Raven-Symoné says her name has been mispronounced for years. The 37-year-old actress - whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday - has been active in showbusiness since she was a child but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to reveal that although the second half of her double-barrelled moniker has always been pronounced as Simone, it actually has three syllables.
Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating
Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
Mel B recalls 'embarrassing' encounter with Prince William
Mel B was "embarrassed" to meet Prince William while wearing a revealing dress. The Spice Girls star, 47, was honoured with an MBE by the Prince of Wales - who was at that time known as The Duke of Cambridge prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth - at Buckingham Palace last year for her charity work for vulnerable women as a patron for Women's Aid but recalled her surprise when he pinned the medal onto her chest because she was wearing a dress designed by her former bandmate Victoria Beckham which had a "slit" across the cleavage.
Selena Gomez: I am still single!
Selena Gomez is still single. The 30-year-old pop star -who has previously dated fellow A-Listers such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, 33, in recent weeks but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours.
Alec Baldwin to continue working on Rust
Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to continue working on 'Rust' despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set of the upcoming Western movie in October 2021 but it is thought that the 64-year-old actor will still film his.
Nick Jonas is wise beyond his years, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks her husband Nick Jonas is "a wise man beyond his years". The 40-year-old actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and she's revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities. The Hollywood star said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get...
Music Icon David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash Dies at 81
Legendary rock musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81. His cause of death is unknown. Crosby was a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Throughout his career, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice (Both for his work in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash) and throughout his career was nominated for a Grammy Award ten times.
How Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye West getting married again...
Kim Kardashian "isn't paying attention"' to Kanye West's marriage. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to 'Stronger' rapper Kanye, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with him but following the news that he had tied the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week, she is reportedly staying "focused" on motherhood.
Lisa Marie Presley was 'excited' for the future before her death
Lisa Marie Presley was "excited" about the future before her death. The singer - who was the only daughter of late music legend Elvis and his former wife Priscilla, 77, - passed away on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest and now her close friend David Kessler has explained that in the days before her death, they visisted her late son Ben's grave and had spoke of how she still had "a lot to do" in life.
Nicola McLean: I got drunk with Prince Harry and fell into a bush
Prince Harry once "ended up in a bush" with Nicola McLean. The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA with her in 2020 - "got very drunk" with former glamour model Nicola, 41, at a birthday party for rugby star James Haskell in 2015 and she has now claimed that she jokingly told him not to tell her husband Tom Williams when she fell over.
