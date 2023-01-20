ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy

Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire. The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him. Alongside some...
Raven-Symoné: You've all been saying my name wrong for years!

Raven-Symoné says her name has been mispronounced for years. The 37-year-old actress - whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday - has been active in showbusiness since she was a child but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to reveal that although the second half of her double-barrelled moniker has always been pronounced as Simone, it actually has three syllables.
Selena Gomez: I am still single!

Selena Gomez is still single. The 30-year-old pop star -who has previously dated fellow A-Listers such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, 33, in recent weeks but took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours.
Selena Gomez 'is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart'

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew 'Drew' Taggart. The 30-year-old star - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is "very casual and low-key" for the time being. An insider told Us...
Nicola McLean: I got drunk with Prince Harry and fell into a bush

Prince Harry once "ended up in a bush" with Nicola McLean. The 38-year-old royal - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA with her in 2020 - "got very drunk" with former glamour model Nicola, 41, at a birthday party for rugby star James Haskell in 2015 and she has now claimed that she jokingly told him not to tell her husband Tom Williams when she fell over.
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd 'are on pins and needles'

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are "on pins and needles" after announcing their pregnancy. The loved-up couple recently announced that they're expecting a second child together, after previously suffering multiple miscarriages, and Maks has now admitted that they're both still feeling a bit anxious. Maks - who has Shai, six,...
How Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye West getting married again...

Kim Kardashian "isn't paying attention"' to Kanye West's marriage. The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to 'Stronger' rapper Kanye, from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with him but following the news that he had tied the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week, she is reportedly staying "focused" on motherhood.
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Where Each Couple Stands After Season 7 Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 21 “Tell All Part Four.”]. After 20 weeks of seemingly non-stop drama, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? concludes on a surprisingly upbeat note — for some of the couples, anyway. For others, well, you’ll want keep reading to see where they each stand after the season finale and conclusion of the Tell All.
What Margot Robbie loves about London

Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The ‘Babylon’ actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her...
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation

King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
Mel B recalls 'embarrassing' encounter with Prince William

Mel B was "embarrassed" to meet Prince William while wearing a revealing dress. The Spice Girls star, 47, was honoured with an MBE by the Prince of Wales - who was at that time known as The Duke of Cambridge prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth - at Buckingham Palace last year for her charity work for vulnerable women as a patron for Women's Aid but recalled her surprise when he pinned the medal onto her chest because she was wearing a dress designed by her former bandmate Victoria Beckham which had a "slit" across the cleavage.
