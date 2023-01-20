Hannah Waddingham is to host the 2023 Olivier Awards. The 48-year-old actress is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton on the hit comedy-drama show 'Ted Lasso' but before finding worldwide fame on the US TV series starred in productions of 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Kiss Me Kate' and 'Into the Woods' and is now returning to her roots as she fronts the annual ceremony which honours the best in West End theatre at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2.

7 DAYS AGO