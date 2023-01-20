Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday. Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.

