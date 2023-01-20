ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

myaggienation.com

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wegiman not expected to play baseball for Aggies this spring

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday. Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland

Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
EL PASO, TX

