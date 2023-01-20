Read full article on original website
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
Thomasville church reopens after fire
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 30-year-old Thomasville church is continuing to recover after a fire destroyed it. Grace Pointe Church and its daycare center Glad Tidings Academy were shut down for some time because of the damage. The fire took away childcare services from over 50 families for two months...
Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
Another round of storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Sunday’s cold front clearing and cooler as the new work week gets underway. Tonight, a light freeze with patchy frost as lows drop to and slightly below freezing. Sunshine returns with pleasant low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Look for rapid changes with increasing clouds and...
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a...
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
What to expect from Wednesday's severe weather
Night hawks men’s basketball team continues to soar
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University played host to Keiser University. These two teams are neck and neck for 2nd place in the sun conference. The Night hawks had the game in control throughout the 1st half, but the Seahawks started to get hot in the 2nd half. The key to Thomas University’s success on Saturday night was Jordan Booker. Booker led the team to a 82-77 win with his season high 20 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Can’t forget to mention Valdosta native Keon Williams who ended all hope for Keiser when he knocked down a three pointer with 2 minutes left in the game. Head coach Colin Cotter was proud of his team the way guys stepped up when some of the starters were dinged up during the game.
