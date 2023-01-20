Atlanta, GA - A lawyer for one of the 14 defendants in Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has accused a Fulton County deputy of assaulting and injuring her client. Defense attorney Angela D’Williams told WSB-TV on Monday (January 23) that her client, Rodalius Ryan, was punched in the head and fell on the sidewalk while he was waiting to be transported from the jail to the courthouse earlier that day.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO