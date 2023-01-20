ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Co-Defendant Allegedly Injured During Scuffle With Deputy

Atlanta, GA - A lawyer for one of the 14 defendants in Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has accused a Fulton County deputy of assaulting and injuring her client. Defense attorney Angela D’Williams told WSB-TV on Monday (January 23) that her client, Rodalius Ryan, was punched in the head and fell on the sidewalk while he was waiting to be transported from the jail to the courthouse earlier that day.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank

The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
northgwinnettvoice.com

Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil

Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
DECATUR, GA

