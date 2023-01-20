Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Co-Defendant Allegedly Injured During Scuffle With Deputy
Atlanta, GA - A lawyer for one of the 14 defendants in Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has accused a Fulton County deputy of assaulting and injuring her client. Defense attorney Angela D’Williams told WSB-TV on Monday (January 23) that her client, Rodalius Ryan, was punched in the head and fell on the sidewalk while he was waiting to be transported from the jail to the courthouse earlier that day.
Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton...
Protesters become violent, breaking windows, setting Atlanta police cruiser on fire
ATLANTA — A peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta turned violent Saturday evening when protesters set a police car on fire and started smashing windows. The protesters are opposed to the construction of an APD training center in a forest in DeKalb County. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Underground Atlanta...
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank
The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
YSL defendant facing new charges for allegedly handing drugs to Young Thug inside courtroom
ATLANTA — There are new allegations for Young Thug and a fellow Young Slime Life defendant after authorities said they were caught distributing drugs in a hand-to-hand trade in the middle of the Fulton County courtroom, court records show. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, has been...
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Judge orders suspect to keep photo of man he sold fentanyl to as part of sentencing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alex Elbaz died in February 2020 after taking pills he didn’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
redlakenationnews.com
Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested
A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil
Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that turned fatal at a DeKalb County park this month, a...
Nearly $85K worth of drugs seized in Hall County, 3 arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office along with federal authorities netted three arrests and thousands of dollars worth of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators carried out a search warrant at an apartment complex in the...
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charg...
