7 charged with domestic terrorism after deadly shooting near proposed Atlanta police training facility

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday.
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.
( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.
Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent
A protest against a law enforcement shooting in Atlanta turned violent on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a police car on fire and damaging property, according to the city’s mayor. The protest stemmed from the police shooting of an activist, Manuel Teran, 26, during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety…
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.
them.us
Queer Environmental Activist Tortuguita Shot and Killed by Atlanta Police
Amid the ongoing fight to defend Atlanta’s South River Forest from the construction of a law enforcement training village, a beloved queer community organizer, Tortuguita, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday. In August 2021, Atlanta’s government announced the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the...
Woman charged after officials say she defrauded insurance provider, filed 20 false claims
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today. King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.
Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders
Georgia’s most prominent political leaders condemned the violent protest that roiled downtown Atlanta following the shoo...
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
Antifa protester shot dead at Atlanta's 'Cop City' as SEVEN charged with domestic terrorism
The man killed during a deadly shootout at Atlanta's 'cop city' has been identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26 as seven others have been charged with domestic terrorism and trespass.
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2 Action...
Atlanta police on ‘high alert’ due to threats of violence after protester killed by troopers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police said they are aware of calls to violence from people sympathetic to a protester killed by police at the site of a planned police training facility and are on ‘high alert.’. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed Wednesday after he shot...
Marietta police officers suspended after fellow officer accused him of making ‘racist remarks’
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta police officer was suspended following an investigation into claims that he made racist remarks toward black officers. Marietta Police Chief Ferrell said the department launched an Internal Affairs investigation into Major Patrick Bonito after two officers filed a complaint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. NewsChopper 2 is over the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road where police tape is blocking off the parking lot. This is a developing...
Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO truck, Georgia State Patrol says
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night by a Georgia Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator truck. Georgia State Patrol said troopers received reports of a crash on Interstate 75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Teen arrested in Mall of America fatal shooting, mother allegedly drove him to Georgia after Nordstrom melee
Officials in Georgia arrested a teenage suspect Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota last month that killed a 19-year-old.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank
ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
