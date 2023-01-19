Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO