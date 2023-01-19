ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Indiana father accused of neglect after toddler caught on camera waving a gun has not guilty pleas entered in first court appearance

By Kristina Sgueglia, Michelle Watson
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Michael
4d ago

Consider that it was all live broadcast across the nation that guy better have the world's greatest attorney.

s s
4d ago

Maybe he can use the disabled part of his kid, like the VA 6th graders parents are trying to do, so they don't get charged.

Blessed
3d ago

This is so damn sad 😡 & THIS IS THE PARENTS THAT WANT TO HOME SCHOOL 👁️👁️PPL LIKE THIS NEED TO BE INVESTIGATED TO THE FULLEST SO MANY KIDS BEING NEGLECTED BECAUSE OF DRUGS & ALCOHOL 🥃

Washington Examiner

Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
