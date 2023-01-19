Read full article on original website
Laura Loepp
4d ago
Sellers is correct. Why do we choose to ignore the parts of our American history that is embarrassing and wrong? It’s fact. No one is trying to indoctrinate anyone. DeSantis is just pandering to the far right for votes in the future.
Patricia Bradley
4d ago
All this mess will continue to take place because It is allowed and encouraged by many whites in the so called government.Everyone knows exactly what racism looks and sounds like.
Anthony Truesdale
4d ago
De-Satan is just showing is true color what is he so afraid of? Do he think that white history is the only history that exist Black History is just as Important that American History the white mans history.
Related
In DeSantis’ Florida, ‘reverse racism’ has morphed into a new boogeyman: diversity | Opinion
“DeSantis’ critics might hate to admit this, but he also has exposed how fraught diversity initiatives can be if not done right,” Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion
Florida 'proudly' teaches African American history, official says, as he defends rejecting AP course
(Reuters) - Florida’s education chief on Friday defended the state’s rejection of a proposed Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, saying the public schools already teach about racism and slavery, while lashing out at “woke indoctrination.”
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis
The "Late Show" host spotted the one key factor that could end the Florida governor's presidential aspirations.
Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Marconews.com
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
A Republican Nightmare Is Unfolding in Mississippi
New polling shows GOP Governor Tate Reeves could be highly vulnerable in this year's race in the Southern state.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap
As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior. In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
Federal judge hands DeSantis admin win over 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge sided with the state of Florida regarding the "Stop WOKE Act" that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law, saying the state did not violate a court order.
Judge criticizes DeSantis' firing of Democratic prosecutor but declines to reinstate Andrew Warren
A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by a former state attorney in Florida who sued Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending him last year.
Americans want to know what Gov. DeSantis’ definition of ‘woke’ is. He’s not saying | Opinion
Update: U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle ruled Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the Florida Constitution and the First Amendment. He also said that allegations Warren prosecuted cases under what DeSantis called “woke ideology” were false.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen.
Popculture
Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues
Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”
In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill
"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
