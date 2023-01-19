ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 213

Laura Loepp
4d ago

Sellers is correct. Why do we choose to ignore the parts of our American history that is embarrassing and wrong? It’s fact. No one is trying to indoctrinate anyone. DeSantis is just pandering to the far right for votes in the future.

Reply(57)
84
Patricia Bradley
4d ago

All this mess will continue to take place because It is allowed and encouraged by many whites in the so called government.Everyone knows exactly what racism looks and sounds like.

Reply(1)
34
Anthony Truesdale
4d ago

De-Satan is just showing is true color what is he so afraid of? Do he think that white history is the only history that exist Black History is just as Important that American History the white mans history.

Reply(3)
47
