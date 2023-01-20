ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louise Giddens
4d ago

McCarthy , it sad that high students have integrity and more moral value , than grown man! The shame represents in Congress and needs to be expelled or resigned! See people 👫 not going to believe Republicans anymore, they will be known as the party of Lie, Fraud, and Theif! A win, win, for Democrats

Jack Hertz
4d ago

Santos needs gone, this is so wrong on so many ways, we always new politicians lie but this guy just raised the bar so high its on the dark side of the moon!

Susan Bickly
4d ago

sure gives me hope for the future. I hope more schools have classes like this.

Petitions for George Santos to Leave Congress Surpass 142,000 Signatures

Petitions calling on Representative George Santos of New York to resign surpassed 142,000 signatures Sunday evening. Santos, a first-term Republican Congressman representing parts of Long Island and Queens, has faced accusations of lying about his personal, professional and academic background while campaigning. His scandal has sparked the ire of Democrats and some Republicans, who have demanded he step down.
Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as an “imposter.” A handful of other House Republicans have…
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
