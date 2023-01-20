ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

UL Monroe earns 72-59 victory over Georgia Southern

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyreke Locure’s 19 points helped UL Monroe defeat Georgia Southern 72-59 on Thursday night.

Locure added six rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jamari Blackmon scored 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 4 from distance), and added six rebounds and five assists. Thomas Howell went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Kaden Archie led the Eagles (11-9, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jalen Finch added seven points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Kamari Brown had six points.

Both teams play on Saturday. UL Monroe visits Troy while Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Georgia AD: Car crash victims not on university duties

In Georgia’s most extensive comments on the wreck that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member, athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday the two were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia football transfer Thomas arrested on felony charge

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon. Jail records showed the 20-year-old Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police. No other details were immediately available, and it was not known if Thomas had an attorney who could speak for him. “We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the Georgia athletic department said in a statement. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field.”
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy