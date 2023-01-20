ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. Clarke County jail records show that Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked early Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery and was later released on $1,850 bond. Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police. Other details were not immediately available. Thomas was Mississippi State's leading receiver last season, with 626 receiving yards on 44 catches and seven touchdowns. He announced his transfer to Georgia in December shortly before the Bulldogs won their second straight national championship.

