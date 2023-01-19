RBD returns! Mexican pop group announces 'Soy Rebelde' comeback tour

Mexican pop group RBD will embark on the “Soy Rebelde Tour” in August, the group's first tour since disbanding in 2009. Courtesy of Live Nation

Nearly 20 years since its debut, RBD is proving that great music is para siempre .

The Mexican pop group – comprised of Dulce María , Anahí , Maite Perroni , Christian Chávez and Christopher von Uckermann ( "Ozark" star Alfonso Herrera will not be joining his bandmates) – will embark on its first tour since disbanding in 2009.

The “Soy Rebelde Tour,” which kicks off at the Sun Bowl stadium in El Paso, Texas, in August, will see the band perform in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

“ It’s a new era that makes us really excited , and it’s a new opportunity to share the stage once again and feel a unique energy,” RBD member and actor Perroni told Billboard. “There’re cycles in life and each one of us had to focus on our careers as actors and musicians, and that meant we had to give those projects time, energy and a lot of dedication.”

The band catapulted to fame in 2004 alongside the Spanish-language teen drama “Rebelde,” which starred the group's members.

Perroni added: “Now, the time (for the reunion) is perfect because we’re now more conscious, more mature. We’ll enjoy it from a different perspective now as adults.”

RBD released five studio albums during its five-year run, as well as recorded albums in English and Portuguese. The band’s final album, “Para Olvidarte de Mí” (To Forget About Me), peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart .

“Rebelde,” the show that spawned the band, followed the music-loving students attending Elite Way School, a fictional prestigious boarding school in Mexico. The show ran from 2004-2006 and in 2022, Netflix rebooted the series for a new generation of viewers.

Von Uckermann told Rolling Stone that while he “never imagined” returning to RBD , he now sees the band’s impact differently.

“There was a lot of learning, and we represented something so large,” Von Uckermann told the outlet. “Doing this is our way of ending this cycle and thanking our fans, who after years, continue to listen to the music. We want to allow new generations, who never went to the shows, to see us perform.”

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 27 at SoyRebelde.World .

