ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green hockey falls 4-2 at St. Thomas

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJsp7_0kKzWZiJ00

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn.  — The Bowling Green hockey team held a one-goal lead after two periods, but a three-goal third period lifted the St. Thomas Tommies to a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.

Bowling Green got a first-period tally from Max Coyle and a second-period goal from Taylor Schneider, with a goal from St. Thomas' Luc Laylin in between.

But Mack Byers scored 1:26 into the third to tie the game at 2, and then scored again 14:12 into the third. Josh Eernisse added an empty-net goal with 15 seconds left to put the game away.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever made 25 saves on 28 shots.

The teams return to ice at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the final game of their two-game set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy