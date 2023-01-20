Bowling Green hockey falls 4-2 at St. Thomas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Bowling Green hockey team held a one-goal lead after two periods, but a three-goal third period lifted the St. Thomas Tommies to a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.

Bowling Green got a first-period tally from Max Coyle and a second-period goal from Taylor Schneider, with a goal from St. Thomas' Luc Laylin in between.

But Mack Byers scored 1:26 into the third to tie the game at 2, and then scored again 14:12 into the third. Josh Eernisse added an empty-net goal with 15 seconds left to put the game away.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever made 25 saves on 28 shots.

The teams return to ice at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the final game of their two-game set.