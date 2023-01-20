ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Snow arrives Wednesday morning, turning to rain later in the day

Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day and at night (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38 Low: 36. A quick moving area of low pressure brought some measurable snowfall to parts of our area on Monday, mostly in the higher elevations and into the Poconos and northwest New Jersey where some totals ended up around 3 inches.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Some light snow mixed with sleet then changing to rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day and at night (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain through around midnight or just after then drying; still breezy. Low: 36. FORECAST SUMMARY. After a break today with some...
WFMZ-TV Online

Recession this year more likely than not, predicts economist at Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Economic Outlook luncheon

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There is a two-in-three chance the nation's economy during 2023 will fall into recession. That was the assessment of economist Jay Bryson during the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Economic Outlook luncheon Tuesday at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Bryson, managing director and chief economist with Wells...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

UW System bans TikTok use on system devices

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in email statements. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app...
MADISON, WI

