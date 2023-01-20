Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on `high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
WFMZ-TV Online
Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus driver suspected of DUI, fell asleep before crash on I-78, police say
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say drunk driving is believed to have been involved in a crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78. The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Snow arrives Wednesday morning, turning to rain later in the day
Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day and at night (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38 Low: 36. A quick moving area of low pressure brought some measurable snowfall to parts of our area on Monday, mostly in the higher elevations and into the Poconos and northwest New Jersey where some totals ended up around 3 inches.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some light snow mixed with sleet then changing to rain Wednesday
WEDNESDAY: Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day and at night (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain through around midnight or just after then drying; still breezy. Low: 36. FORECAST SUMMARY. After a break today with some...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mostly rain, but also a little snow in spots, into Monday; another storm to watch midweek
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times; snow north changes to rain. Low: 35. MONDAY: Leftover rain through midday mixing with some snow then becoming breezy and drier with perhaps some sunny breaks. High: 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy; brisk. Low: 29. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Recession this year more likely than not, predicts economist at Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Economic Outlook luncheon
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There is a two-in-three chance the nation's economy during 2023 will fall into recession. That was the assessment of economist Jay Bryson during the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Economic Outlook luncheon Tuesday at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Bryson, managing director and chief economist with Wells...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
WFMZ-TV Online
UW System bans TikTok use on system devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will ban the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in email statements. Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app...
