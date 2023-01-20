Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday
Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him
The Philadelphia Eagles are in full control in their NFL Divisional Round matchup. That won’t stop Nick Sirianni from yelling... The post WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him appeared first on Outsider.
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
George Kittle’s Wife: Everything To Know About 49ers Tight End’s Lady Claire Kittle
George Kittle will be one of the most exciting players to watch during Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end, 29, has been one of the most exciting players during the playoff season. By his side throughout his career, he’s had his now-wife Claire cheering him on! She’ll undoubtedly be rooting for him during the playoff game on Sunday, January 29. Find out everything you need to know about George and Claire’s relationship here.
NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Disastrous Final Play Against 49ers
It was a close game the whole way, but the Dallas Cowboys left fans wondering what the heck they were... The post NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Disastrous Final Play Against 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
Ian Rapoport Says Dallas Cowboys Could Make Coaching Changes After Playoff Loss
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport isn’t expecting anything super crazy for the Dallas Cowboys, but there could be some coaching changes. Now, the change won’t be head coach Mike McCarthy. Rather, there could be Cowboys coaching tweaks and changes to McCarthy’s staff of assistants. Rapoport made the...
Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed
Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Fan Goes Viral for Reaction to Final Play in Loss to 49ers
Believe it or not, there is such a thing as being too passionate about sports. One Dallas Cowboys fan showed us why that’s possible following the team’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A video of a Cowboys fan went viral on Twitter recently after he absolutely...
WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up. The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.
Outsider.com
