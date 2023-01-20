ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.  Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
George Kittle’s Wife: Everything To Know About 49ers Tight End’s Lady Claire Kittle

George Kittle will be one of the most exciting players to watch during Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end, 29, has been one of the most exciting players during the playoff season. By his side throughout his career, he’s had his now-wife Claire cheering him on! She’ll undoubtedly be rooting for him during the playoff game on Sunday, January 29. Find out everything you need to know about George and Claire’s relationship here.
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed

Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
