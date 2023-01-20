ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun

Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said "a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.". Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
ATLANTA, GA
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified

Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said "a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.". Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Gwinnett Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls

A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The plans for the facility were green-lit in 2021 under the leadership of former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac. Updated: 3 hours ago. The shooter,...
ATLANTA, GA
What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
ATLANTA, GA
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

Councilman Michael Julian Bond says finding affordable housing now needs to be less daunting. A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The plans for the facility were green-lit in 2021 under the leadership of former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Man charged in shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19. Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said. There is...
CHAMBLEE, GA
GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that the person who was fatally shot after opening fire at police officers and troopers outside the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility purchased the gun “legally” in 2020. The GBI confirmed to Atlanta News First...
ATLANTA, GA
Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new free home grocery delivery program to help those struggling to make ends meet. The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, launches Tuesday, Jan. 24 for people living within a ten-mile radius of East Point. It will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays only. No income qualifications.
EAST POINT, GA

