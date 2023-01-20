Read full article on original website
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
New photos released of possible suspects responsible for arson at Atlanta Target, Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.
Walmart announces reopening of Vine City store, permanently closing Howell Mill location
ATLANTA — After of months of speculation, Walmart announced plans for two of its metro Atlanta locations on Monday evening. Walmart released a statement and said after reviewing all factors, it would reopen its Vine City location and permanently close its Howell Mill Road store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
Customers and employees recall wild moments inside Target as the store filled with smoke
ATLANTA — It was just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when fire crews responded to the Target on Piedmont Road NE and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Fire crews arrived quickly and found all employees had evacuated, but they had to locate the fire in thick smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls
A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The plans for the facility were green-lit in 2021 under the leadership of former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac. Updated: 3 hours ago. The shooter,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What’s next for ‘Stop Cop City’ movement after weekend vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, six demonstrators who were arrested over the weekend made their first appearance in Fulton County Superior Court. 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy were all denied bond because they were from out of state. “These...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man suspected in Chamblee stabbing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chamblee police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a person on Jan.19. Authorities say the man stabbed his victim in the face while he was sleeping. The man had an accomplice at the location prior to the crime, police said. There is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GBI Officials: Manuel Teran ‘legally bought’ gun used to shoot at officers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials have confirmed that the person who was fatally shot after opening fire at police officers and troopers outside the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility purchased the gun “legally” in 2020. The GBI confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new free home grocery delivery program to help those struggling to make ends meet. The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, launches Tuesday, Jan. 24 for people living within a ten-mile radius of East Point. It will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays only. No income qualifications.
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for violent crimes involving guns
