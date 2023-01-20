COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO