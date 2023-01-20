Read full article on original website
In State of the State, Green proposes broad tax relief ― and wants it in place this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his first State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green proposed a $312 million package of tax breaks designed to target low and middle-income families that also includes income tax cuts for higher income families. The package replaced his campaign pledge to eliminate the excise tax...
Amid a budget surplus, Gov. Green proposes tax cuts for all Hawaii families to help ease cost of living
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
Governor Green gives first State of the State Address
Hawaii's new governor, Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address to the State Legislature. He outlined ambitious plans for several key issues, and revealed the costly price tag to fix them.
Green to pick replacements for state House seats from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi
Gov. Josh Green selected two sitting state representatives for deputy director positions in two state departments. The move set off a chain reaction. "From the time of the vacancy, there's a total of 60 days for the seats to be filled. The first 30 days, the party has up to 30 days to submit three names to the governor. And then the governor has the remaining time, up to 60 days, to make the appointments," explained House Speaker Scott Saiki.
During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
Native Hawaiians continue fight against Bank of America for homeland funds
HONOLULU (CN) — While affordable housing woes plague the nation, the housing crisis in Hawaii is especially exacerbated by absurd cost of living and limited housing resources, and no group in the state has experienced a more outsized disadvantage than it’s indigenous population. Native Hawaiians have been increasingly...
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder

Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together

Coca-Cola employment discrimination found unlawful
Employment discrimination can destroy lives. With many teetering on the brink of houselessness or bankruptcy, any amount of employment discrimination can be fatal.
Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%
Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
