Hawaii State

hawaiipublicradio.org

Green to pick replacements for state House seats from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi

Gov. Josh Green selected two sitting state representatives for deputy director positions in two state departments. The move set off a chain reaction. "From the time of the vacancy, there's a total of 60 days for the seats to be filled. The first 30 days, the party has up to 30 days to submit three names to the governor. And then the governor has the remaining time, up to 60 days, to make the appointments," explained House Speaker Scott Saiki.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
mauinow.com

Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation addressing homelessness

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed an emergency proclamation on Monday addressing homelessness in Hawaiʻi. The proclamation seeks to work collaboratively with federal and county agencies on measures to provide relief, and pave a path toward expedited resolution of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. “As long as we are in a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
Courthouse News Service

Native Hawaiians continue fight against Bank of America for homeland funds

HONOLULU (CN) — While affordable housing woes plague the nation, the housing crisis in Hawaii is especially exacerbated by absurd cost of living and limited housing resources, and no group in the state has experienced a more outsized disadvantage than it’s indigenous population. Native Hawaiians have been increasingly...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%

Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
HAWAII STATE

