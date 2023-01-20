Vince Harrison 4.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

By John Lariviere
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

Hillsboro Hops manager Vince Harrison accepted a job coaching for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, ending his nine-year tenure in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization.

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
The Beaverton Valley Times' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

