Vince Harrison 4.jpg

Hillsboro Hops manager Vince Harrison accepted a job coaching for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, ending his nine-year tenure in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization.
