Bladen County, NC

Public invited to comment on budget priorities

 5 days ago

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners values citizen involvement in County government. As the County of Bladen develops the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget, residents are encouraged to share feedback and priorities to help guide the upcoming budget development process. There are a few ways to provide input: · Visit the County’s website at www.bladeninfo.org to access budget survey questions (See the attachment);

o Complete the form and mail it by February 6, 2023 to the County Manager’s Office at PO Box 1048, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.

o People who do not have access to the internet can call the County Manager’s Office at 910-862-6700 to have a paper copy of the survey mailed to them.

· Email survey responses, budget comments and suggestions to medwards@bladenco.org. All feedback received will be provided to the County Commissioners; or,

· Attend the County Commissioners pre-budget public hearing on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 East Broad Street.

The County Manager plans to present the recommended budget to the Board of County Commissioners on May 8. Following the proposal, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive feedback on the proposed budget on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. The County’s fiscal year is July 1 to June 30, and the Board of County Commissioners must adopt a budget no later than July 1.

Thank you for sharing feedback regarding your priorities for the upcoming Budget. You’re involvement is valued and greatly appreciated.

They Said It

“I chose Bladen County because a writer should write about what they know. And I know my life in Bladen County through my eyes. I was raised on a farm and I am shrinking away on the same farm. My farm is in Carver’s Creek, Council, Bladen County, North Carolina. I tell everyone that I live at ‘The Center of the Known Universe.’ Folks look at me sideways when I tell them that, but it is the center of my universe. My husband and children and grandchildren live on the farm with me. I live in paradise.”
UNC Southeastern Foundation honors health care providers

The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, held Oct. 28, honored UNC Health Southeastern and its health care providers, as well as the decade-long work of the Foundation Advocates and the community programs they have championed, including their current campaign to support renovations to the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department.
Cooperative Extension to offer Dining with Diabetes series

ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is open!. North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center in partnership with 5 other North Carolina counties is offering an online Dining with Diabetes series designed for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with prediabetes, those with type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions, people with other conditions that would benefit from this program, and their families and caregivers. This program aims to help individuals learn strategies to manage their diabetes through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control, and label reading.
Elizabethtown is getting a Man Cave

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new medical service offered in Elizabethtown on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. The Man Cave Testosterone and Wellness Center, PLLC is located in Suite 4 of the 87 North Building at 2816 W...
Cameras and collaboration

ELIZABETHTOWN — The nine Flock Safety cameras installed early last year have helped Bladen County law enforcement crackdown on the drug problem in the area. The cameras are strictly to be used for tracking vehicles known to be involved with such crimes as abductions, stolen vehicles, stolen license plates, burglaries, break-ins, those wanted for outstanding warrants, etc.
East Arcadia Elementary shows appreciation for law enforcement with breakfast

RIEGELWOOD — East Arcadia Elementary School held a Law Enforcement Appreciation breakfast on Monday. Principal David Wimert welcomed the attending police officers and thanked them for their service. He also extended an open invitation to any law enforcement or public safety officials to stop by anytime they are in the area and are in need of a snack or something to drink.
Tar Heel School project still a work in progress

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board got together on Monday for the first official meeting of the New Year. Schools that exceeded and met academic growth from the last school year were recognized at the beginning of the meeting. The following schools that have been recognized for exceeding...
Search warrant results in arrest of Clarkton man

CLARKTON — Joseph Lemon, 30 of Clarkton, was arrested at his residence, located in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in the Clarkton community on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division served an outstanding show cause order. During the arrest, law enforcement says that deputies observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence.
Elizabethtown celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade took place on Monday. The parade theme this year was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” It was a cool winter day but Broad St to S Poplar St was lined with crowds of people. Local businesses, organizations, and marching bands paraded the streets to honor one of America’s most iconic figures.
