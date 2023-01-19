Public invited to comment on budget priorities

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners values citizen involvement in County government. As the County of Bladen develops the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget, residents are encouraged to share feedback and priorities to help guide the upcoming budget development process. There are a few ways to provide input: · Visit the County’s website at www.bladeninfo.org to access budget survey questions (See the attachment);

o Complete the form and mail it by February 6, 2023 to the County Manager’s Office at PO Box 1048, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.

o People who do not have access to the internet can call the County Manager’s Office at 910-862-6700 to have a paper copy of the survey mailed to them.

· Email survey responses, budget comments and suggestions to medwards@bladenco.org. All feedback received will be provided to the County Commissioners; or,

· Attend the County Commissioners pre-budget public hearing on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 East Broad Street.

The County Manager plans to present the recommended budget to the Board of County Commissioners on May 8. Following the proposal, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive feedback on the proposed budget on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. The County’s fiscal year is July 1 to June 30, and the Board of County Commissioners must adopt a budget no later than July 1.

Thank you for sharing feedback regarding your priorities for the upcoming Budget. You’re involvement is valued and greatly appreciated.