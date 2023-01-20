Quenton Allred departed this life peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 79. Born April 23, 1943 in Scott County, Quenton was the son of W.P. “Dub” and Pauline Allred. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver for nearly 30 years and also drove school buses for the Scott County School System. He was a jailer at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department under two different sheriffs. He was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in LaFollette, Tenn., and a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778 in LaFollette. After retirement, he loved watching old Western movies and TV shows, spending time with family, attending church and lodge, and going fishing.

HUNTSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO