Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Russell Phillips, 91
Charles “Russell” Phillips, of Helenwood, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 91. Born March 18, 1931, Russell was the son of Tom and Cordelia Phillips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a member of Helenwood Baptist Church. He had a great love for his church family and enjoyed many years of worship and fellowship there.
Quenton Allred, 79
Quenton Allred departed this life peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 79. Born April 23, 1943 in Scott County, Quenton was the son of W.P. “Dub” and Pauline Allred. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a truck driver for nearly 30 years and also drove school buses for the Scott County School System. He was a jailer at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department under two different sheriffs. He was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in LaFollette, Tenn., and a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778 in LaFollette. After retirement, he loved watching old Western movies and TV shows, spending time with family, attending church and lodge, and going fishing.
Gerald Coffey, 76
Gerald Ray Coffey departed this life peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 76. Born April 26, 1946 in Eagan, Tenn., Gerald was the son of Earl Coffey and Mary Esther Spradlin. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Mary’s, Oh. He enjoyed working in his wood shop and making new things. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He created a special relationship with chaplin Tom Rayford and was later served the honor of baptizing his brother before his passing. He was a blessing to all who knew him.
Anna Voiles, 56
Anna Lee Voiles, of Robbins, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Tennova Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 56. Born March 12, 1966 in Oneida, Anna was the daughter of Harold and Pauline Grider Lackey. She loved gardening, flowering, and most of all her kids and grandkids.
