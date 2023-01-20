ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

City to open fifth center for migrants

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will be the site of the city’s latest humanitarian center to handle the influx of migrants, officials said. The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will assist single adult men who will move from the Watson Hotel in Manhattan to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. “With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Sen. Jessica Ramos talks LaSalle’s rejection and minimum wage

This week, the State Senate Judiciary Committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle. Hochul is weighing her options on how to move forward, and has not yet ruled out a lawsuit that would force a full vote by the state Senate. Sen. Jessica Ramos of...
NEW YORK STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Argus Leader

Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cellphone hacked, according to office

Gov. Kristi Noem is urging both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, including her personal cell phone number. That phone number was hacked to make hoax calls, which she had no involvement in, according to the governor's office in a press release Monday. ...
TEXAS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief

A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NY1

Path to Power: Assessing Jeffries' leadership style and the potential challenges ahead

In becoming House Democratic leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is succeeding one of the party’s icons: former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Jeffries, who joined Congress when Pelosi was already halfway through her two decade stint as the top House Democrat, says Pelosi will “go down in history as the greatest speaker of all time.”

