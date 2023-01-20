World’s largest crypto exchange Binance has acknowledged that it has mistakenly stored token reserves and user funds in the same wallet, according to a Bloomberg report. Reserves for nearly half of the 94 tokens issued by Binance, referred to as ‘B-Tokens,’ are stored in a single wallet called “Binance 8,” according to its website. The wallet contains more assets in reserve than required as collateral for the issued B-Tokens.

11 HOURS AGO