Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion to tokenize company shares on Ethereum
Switzerland-based private bank Cité Gestion has reportedly teamed up with Taurus technology to tokenize and manage its company shares on the Ethereum blockchain. As per Coindesk’s report, Cité Gestion will leverage Ethereum’s smart contract functionalities to create, distribute and manage the servicing of its shares. Taurus...
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi plans to sell $160M worth of BTC miner-backed loans
Crypto lender BlockFi — having filed for bankruptcy weeks after the collapse of FTX — is planning to sell around $160 million of Bitcoin (BTC) miner-backed loans, Bloomberg reported. The loans are collateralized by approximately 68,000 BTC mining machines, as per the report — which cited anonymous sources....
cryptoslate.com
STG price surges 45%, insider trading suspected
Four wallets purchased Stargate Finance (STG) tokens before it recorded a 45% increase on Jan. 22 and sold all holdings shortly after, according to Lookonchain. Altogether, the investors spent $131,462 to purchase 266,200 STG tokens and sold them all for $181,416, scooping $49,954 in total profit. The transactions. The address...
cryptoslate.com
South African regulator mandates crypto ad risk warnings
The advertising regulatory board (ARB) of South Africa has directed crypto asset providers and influencers to communicate in their advertisements that investing in crypto assets may result in capital loss. ARB stated in its report on Jan. 23 that crypto advertisement providers must provide a balanced message about the returns,...
cryptoslate.com
Binance mixes user funds with B-Token collateral by ‘mistake’
World’s largest crypto exchange Binance has acknowledged that it has mistakenly stored token reserves and user funds in the same wallet, according to a Bloomberg report. Reserves for nearly half of the 94 tokens issued by Binance, referred to as ‘B-Tokens,’ are stored in a single wallet called “Binance 8,” according to its website. The wallet contains more assets in reserve than required as collateral for the issued B-Tokens.
cryptoslate.com
Chainway launches Proof of Innocence protocol for Tornado Cash users
Web3 venture builder Chainway launched a new protocol called “Proof of Innocence” on Jan. 18, which allows Tornado Cash (TORN) users to benefit from extra anonymity while proving that their funds are not stolen. With this protocol, Tornado Cash users are able to prove that their funds didn’t...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Axie Infinity records surprise 40% gains
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $73.96 billion since the last report on Jan. 20 and currently stands at $1,050 billion — up 7.6% from $976.82 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 9% and 5.6% to $440.68 billion and $200.39 billion, respectively, since Jan. 20.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Investors hold Bitcoin, Ethereum over stablecoins in risk-off environment
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate suggests that investors are confident holding Bitcoin and Ethereum, over stablecoins, during the current risk-off environment. As previously mentioned, billions in stablecoins have been redeemed for fiat in recent months. A significant factor in this was the Binance insolvency FUD, which sparked a run on the exchange.
cryptoslate.com
Combining proof of work and proof of stake for a decentralized financial system with Decred
The use of decentralized technologies in finance has become increasingly popular in recent years, as many people are looking for alternatives to traditional centralized systems. One project that is working to create a decentralized financial system is Decred, which is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that uses a combination of proof of work and proof of stake to secure its network.
cryptoslate.com
ASIC financing debt worsened Bitcoin miner’s liabilities in 2022: Report
Bitcoin miners faced difficulties paying off debt in 2022, particularly when they had high-interest equipment financing loans, according to a recent report by Hashrate Index. “We estimate that there is between $2-4 billion worth of ASIC financing debt on private and public miner balance sheets.”. According to the analysis, 6...
cryptoslate.com
Gemini sheds 10% of staff in 3rd layoffs in 8 months
Crypto exchange Gemini is set to cut 10% of its staff, The Information reported Jan. 23, citing internal slack messages. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss blamed the latest layoff decision on “persistent negative macroeconomic conditions” and “unprecedented fraud” within the crypto industry. Winklevoss said the exchange was left “with no other choice but to revise our outlook and further reduce headcount.”
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase CEO suggests BTC as alternative to proposed new S. American currency ‘sur’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested utilizing Bitcoin (BTC) instead of building a new currency from scratch in response to Brazil and Argentina’s joint venture to establish a shared currency. Brazil and Argentina will meet during a summit in Buenos Aires to discuss a more detailed plan, according to the...
cryptoslate.com
SushiSwap receives approval to clawback 6.2M SUSHI to Treasury
Members of the Sushi DAO have passed a proposal seeking to retrieve about 6.2 million SUSHI tokens to the Treasury, from early liquidity providers who are yet to claim their rewards. Back in 2020 when SushiSwap was launched, it rewarded early liquidity providers (LPs) with SUSHI tokens that were locked...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin breaks out of all realized price levels for only its 5th time
Realized Price reflects the aggregate price when each coin was last spent on-chain. Using Short- and Long-Term Holder heuristics, we can calculate the realized price (estimated average acquisition price) for each investor cohort. 🟠 The Realized Price reflects the average on-chain acquisition price for the entire coin supply. 🔴...
cryptoslate.com
Recapping 10 major crypto events from 2022 + 10 future trends for 2023
The following is a guest contribution from intergovernmental blockchain expert and investor Anndy Lian. There have been many developments in the cryptocurrency space over the years, including the launch of new cryptocurrencies, the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and the increasing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. By now, you would...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum developers deploy Shanghai upgrade ‘shadow fork’
Ethereum (ETH) core developers successfully launched the shadow fork for the Shanghai update on Jan. 23. Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden said that the shadow fork started with a few issues because they didn’t correctly apply the configuration on Go Ethereum (GETH) — an Ethereum execution client.
cryptoslate.com
Australian Finance Minister says crypto could be regulated as financial product
Australian Financial Minister Stephen Jones said there was a “good argument” to regulate crypto assets as financial products, The Sydney Morning Heral reported on Jan. 23. Except for Bitcoin (BTC), other crypto assets are mainly used as a store of value for investment or speculation, according to Jones. He said:
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Stagnant 24 hour run sees BNB lead top 10
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $0.56 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,050.56 billion — up 0.05% from $1,050 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 0.1% to $441.36 billion from $440.68 billion. By contrast, Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.8% to $198.68 billion from $200.39 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum stablecoin dominance reaches 3-month high
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate indicates that Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance over stablecoins has been increasing and reached its highest in the last three months. Ethereum’s dominance over stablecoins strengthens as the ETH price surpasses $1,600. The analysis includes the top four stablecoins: Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance...
cryptoslate.com
CZ alleges FTX paid $43M to news organization to publish Binance FUD
Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao alleged during a Twitter space talk that FTX paid $43 million to a crypto news outlet that regularly publishes negative articles on Binance,. CZ claimed that traders with short positions look to “generate negative news” to better their trades. Therefore, he is “fine” with crypto skeptics such as Peter Schiff criticizing the industry as “they don’t get it, they don’t understand it.”
Comments / 0