FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
KRQE News 13
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
#25 University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball fall in double overtime at Nevada
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the same day they made a return to the AP Top 25 poll the UNM Lobos suffered a road defeat, falling at Nevada in double overtime 97-94. The Lobos stopped home win streaks at St. Mary’s and San Diego State this year, but it was not to be at Nevada Monday […]
Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Santa Fe officer sues city, department after a K-9 attacks face
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Department officer is suing his own department after he says his face was disfigured by a police dog during a demonstration. The lawsuit claims the K9 has a history of biting people in the head. Santa Fe police officer Damian...
BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
KRQE News 13
Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
Man charged with killing woman changing tire along I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, NMSP say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one […]
City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is getting ready to spend millions more to fix up Isotopes Park. But these are changes fans most likely won’t see. It’s all part of an effort to meet new MLB standards announced a few years ago. The city owns the facility while the Isotopes rent out and […]
Santa Fe police officer sues department over police dog attack
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is suing his own department after he was bitten in the face by a police dog during a demonstration. In April 2022, Officer Damian Vigil stood in for a demonstration and alleges he was pressured and intimidated by the K-9 officer and other sergeants into not […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
Guitar Center Employee Puts Person in Chokehold, Drags Them Outside of Store
In a viral video from Reddit, someone who appears to be a Guitar Center employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tackles a person who was reportedly causing a problem in the store. They put them in the martial arts chokehold called a rear naked choke before dragging them outside the musical instrument retailer.
KRQE News 13
BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
