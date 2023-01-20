ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with killing woman changing tire along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, NMSP say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is getting ready to spend millions more to fix up Isotopes Park. But these are changes fans most likely won’t see. It’s all part of an effort to meet new MLB standards announced a few years ago. The city owns the facility while the Isotopes rent out and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico

If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

