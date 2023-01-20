ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end

MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.”. In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against...
The Associated Press

Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in...
The Associated Press

Jeannot, Saros lead Predators over Jets 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored early in the third period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Cody Glass had the other goal for Nashville, winners of four of five. Pierre-Luc Dubois...
