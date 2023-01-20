NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored early in the third period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Cody Glass had the other goal for Nashville, winners of four of five. Pierre-Luc Dubois...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO