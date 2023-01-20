Read full article on original website
Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end
MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.”. In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against...
Bergeron breaks tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Canadiens 4-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Bergeron hopped on a loose puck in the slot and beat Samuel Montembeault...
Fiala scores in OT to lead the Kings past Flyers 4-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings. James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for...
Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in...
Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas 3-2 in OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28...
Jeannot, Saros lead Predators over Jets 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored early in the third period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Cody Glass had the other goal for Nashville, winners of four of five. Pierre-Luc Dubois...
