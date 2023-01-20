Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown thumps Wilmington in punishing decision
Mt. Orab Western Brown's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-45 win over Wilmington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington played in a 47-38 game on January 20, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Waverly makes Beaver Eastern walk the plank
Waverly earned its community's accolades after a 61-15 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 23. The last time Waverly and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-63 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington Central dodges a bullet in win over Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Columbus Africentric 49-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 23. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric squared off with January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian dismantles Carlisle
Xenia Legacy Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-10 win over Carlisle on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 14-3 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Norwalk cancels check from Lexington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 53-43 against Lexington on January 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Norwalk faced off against Oak Harbor and Lexington took on Clear Fork on January 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead outduels Morral Ridgedale in competitive clash
Mt. Gilead trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 77-63 victory at Mt. Gilead High on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 17, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Crestline. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers
Mary Jean (Boylan) Chambers of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Mansfield, Ohio, and one of six children of the late Ralph and Mildred (Long) Boylan. Mary Jean was a resident of Florida, but moved to her hometown of Lexington to be close to her family after her husband, Don Chambers, passed away in February of 2015.
richlandsource.com
Jason Auck
HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life. Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45...
richlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln escapes close call with Northmor
Cardington-Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 23-19 win over Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northmor faced off on January 5, 2022 at Northmor High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner
Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry....
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena edges Chillicothe Huntington in tough test
Frankfort Adena edged Chillicothe Huntington 58-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena played in a 50-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Thomas Lee Putman
Thomas Lee Putman, 74, of Lucas, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023, at Ohio Health of Mansfield after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born October 30, 1948, in Rossmore, WV to Thomas Clay and Etta Alberta (Kelly) Putman. He attended Madison Local Schools and spent his working years on the railroad, starting at Penn Central in 1974 and retiring from Conrail in 1997.
richlandsource.com
Bainbridge Paint Valley cancels check from South Charleston Southeastern
Bainbridge Paint Valley tipped and eventually toppled South Charleston Southeastern 53-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 17, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and South Charleston Southeastern took on Milford Center Fairbanks on January 11 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs
C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history. It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:
richlandsource.com
In preparation for severe weather, local clinics will delay opening
MANSFIELD -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
richlandsource.com
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
