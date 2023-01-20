Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State gets rematch with Southern Illinois Tuesday
PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Southern Illinois men's basketball will renew their rivalry Tuesday night. It will mark the second meeting of the season between the two rival schools. SIU won that first game 63-57. Since then, Southern Illinois has been a model of consistency, and is currently in...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/22 Racer Rewind
PADUCAH, Ky. - After suffering a blowout loss to Belmont earlier this week, Murray State bounced back with a big win over Indiana State last night. For the best plays of the week, here's this week's Racer Rewind, featuring Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/21 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 21st.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/23 High School Basketball
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, January 23. Graves County 64, Hickman County 48. Hopkins County Central 92, Livingston Central 72. Paducah Tilghman 61, Mayfield 57. GIRLS. Mayfield 39, Murray 18. McCracken County 74, Hopkins County Central 34.
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
wpsdlocal6.com
UT Martin rolls past Eastern Illinois 91-78
MARTIN, Tenn. – Chris Nix, a redshirt junior forward on the University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team, muscled up for 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor as the Skyhawks claimed a 91-78 victory over Eastern Illinois at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Nix...
wpsdlocal6.com
Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting
It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. In the wake of their deaths, we've learned just what it means to be Marshall Strong. And on this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt —...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall Strong, 5 years later
Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
wpsdlocal6.com
School safety remains a top priority for districts five years after Marshall County High School shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the wake of the Marshall County High School shooting, state lawmakers drafted several bills aimed at making Kentucky schools safer. Five years later, some of those changes are being implemented and improved upon at our local districts. In 2019, the Kentucky legislature passed Senate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Landowners, farmers invited to apply for funding to improve oak forests in 5 Illinois counties
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources. According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need
BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting. Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mobile crossover work to restrict I-24 in Lyon County for 2 weeks
KUTTAWA, KY — Crossover maintenance and repair work along Interstate 24 will cause various restrictions between the 34 and 55 mile markers in Lyon County, starting on Jan. 25. In a Tuesday release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew will be working at median...
wpsdlocal6.com
Road to improvement: KYTC seeks public input on U.S. 62 proposals
CALVERT CITY, KY — Anyone who lives near, owns property along, or travels U.S. 62 is invited to a public information meeting to discuss improvement project proposals. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center on Feb. 7.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell County animal abuse case
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for man accused of stealing two vehicles, taking wallet from another vehicle in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two vehicles and stealing money from inside a third vehicle in Paducah. Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported to police that her wallet, bank card and cash had been stolen from her vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to use her card at the Kroger Fuel Station on Park Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported missing in McCracken County.
Comments / 0