Tv20detroit.com

4 men arraigned in attempted theft of Ram trucks from Stellantis plant

(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Snow removal companies prepare for latest anticipated snowstorm

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nate Cole, 15 years in the snow removal business has taught him a lot. He said he's built 4 Seasons Lawn Care and Snow Removal little by little. He said preparation for a snowstorm is always key. “You get nervous before these big storms,"...
Tv20detroit.com

Nazi flag outside home in Hamtramck sparks outrage in community

(WXYZ) — A Nazi flag posted outside of a Hamtramck home on Friday is fueling outrage and a response from neighbors. The Jewish community is also weighing in. At Hamtramck City Hall, the message is clear: there is no tolerance for hate, after the Nazi flag was displayed on a nearby porch.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program

DETROIT — On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program. The program offers the removal of lead-based paint hazards in homes where children younger than 6 years old live or frequently visit, or homes where a pregnant woman lives.
DETROIT, MI

