(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO