Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Bodycam video captures Sterling Heights police sergeant saving choking baby
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A swift response by the Sterling Heights Police Department saved a baby's life last week. On Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., police dispatchers received a frantic call from a mom about her 1-year-old in distress. 911 operator: "What's going on there?" Mom: "My daughter,...
Tv20detroit.com
20 dollar stores across Detroit robbed in 22 days, Detroit police say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — In 22 days, 20 Dollar Stores in Detroit have been held up and robbed. Some within minutes of each other. It’s a terrifying reoccurrence Savannah McKenzie’s siblings are all too familiar with. "Yeah they had to put all their stuff down and duck...
Tv20detroit.com
4 men arraigned in attempted theft of Ram trucks from Stellantis plant
(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills Police finish phase 1 of legal review following shooting target image controversy
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has finished its first phase of legal review. This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men. The Farmington Hills Police Chief says the pictures of the targets are a mischaracterization.
Tv20detroit.com
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act. "It's usually not something another officer would do," said Officer Cade Barwig with the Wyandotte Police Department.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police say dollar stores are 'soft targets' after 20 armed robberies in 22 days
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A crime spree at dollar stores is catching the attention of Detroit police, who warn these stores are “soft targets.”. Roughly 25% of all dollar stores in the city were robbed this month, with 20 armed robberies in just 22 days. Some of the robberies occurred within minutes of each other.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's top cop denies family's claim that deadly crash involved police chase
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "They're not crash dummies. They didn't want to lose their life," said Toya McWilliams about the fiery crash that claimed the life of her 22-year-old nephew Jalen McWilliams. The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger...
Tv20detroit.com
Charges filed against former educators for alleged treatment of special needs students
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Criminal charges are being filed against three former school workers who were fired last November from Monroe Intermediate School District. This comes amid allegations of improper conduct involving students with special needs. “My kid doesn’t speak or have a voice. So, someone needs to be...
Tv20detroit.com
Snow removal companies prepare for latest anticipated snowstorm
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nate Cole, 15 years in the snow removal business has taught him a lot. He said he's built 4 Seasons Lawn Care and Snow Removal little by little. He said preparation for a snowstorm is always key. “You get nervous before these big storms,"...
Tv20detroit.com
Battle of the Badges: Charity hockey game to support a fellow officer battling cancer
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of hockey fans gathered Sunday at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser for the Battle of Badges. Clad in blue, the Sterling Heights Police Department clashed with Clinton Township Police and Fire Departments in white. But, even though both sides had their best game...
Tv20detroit.com
Nazi flag outside home in Hamtramck sparks outrage in community
(WXYZ) — A Nazi flag posted outside of a Hamtramck home on Friday is fueling outrage and a response from neighbors. The Jewish community is also weighing in. At Hamtramck City Hall, the message is clear: there is no tolerance for hate, after the Nazi flag was displayed on a nearby porch.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Man whose gun buys led to homicides gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased more than 40 guns and then flipped some to felons who used them in homicides and other crimes was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday. The guns were traced to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child near...
Tv20detroit.com
Vixen's on Bagley, a Valentine's Day pop-up bar, to open in Southwest Detroit
(WXYZ) — A holiday pop-up in Southwest Detroit is turning into a Valentine's Day bar for the end of January and into February. Blitzen's on Bagley, located at 2545 Bagley St., will now be known as Vixen's on Bagley. The bar will have seasonal drinks, Valentine's Day desserts and...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Watch for Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne counties Wednesday
A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR LENAWEE, MONROE AND WAYNE COUNTIES WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL 10 P.M. ON JANUARY 25. Tonight: Cold and breezy with flurries possible. Low of 29° with wind chills in the teens. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°....
Tv20detroit.com
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
DETROIT — On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program. The program offers the removal of lead-based paint hazards in homes where children younger than 6 years old live or frequently visit, or homes where a pregnant woman lives.
Tv20detroit.com
The Clean Love Project aims to get feminine hygiene products to those in need
(WXYZ) — A nonprofit in Romulus is working to make sure women feel clean, loved and empowered by providing feminine hygiene kits. The Clean Love Project launched in 2015. The organization officially became a nonprofit in 2017. "In 2015, I basically was down in Detroit at a Lions game....
Tv20detroit.com
Kids struggling with mental health stuck waiting longer for help in the ER
(WXYZ) — While we may be moving past the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health burdens brought on by the coronavirus are still with us. According to a study in JAMA Pediatrics, 1 in 4 children are struggling with depression and 1 in 5 are battling anxiety. When kids and...
Comments / 0