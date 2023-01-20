Read full article on original website
Police search for armed suspects following attempted robbery at West Philadelphia supermarket
The armed suspects pull out a shotgun and a handgun, and demand the employee let them get in the cash register.
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
West Chester man charged with attempted murder, victim in critical condition
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Chester man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that has a 21-year-old man in critical condition, officials say.Vaughn Yanko, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.Yanko is held on a $500,000 bail at Chester County Prison and the 21-year-old victim has undergone surgery. Officials say the victim's aorta was ruptured from the gunshot wound and will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.West Chester police went to the area of the 50...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
NBC Philadelphia
Argument Over ‘Girl and a Football Game' Leads to Shooting, Police Say
A suspect is in custody while a man is fighting for his life after an argument between two groups over a “girl and a football game” led to a shooting in West Chester, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, according to investigators. On Sunday, shortly after 2:15 a.m., West Chester...
Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle
Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
southarkansassun.com
Missing Mom Who Failed To Pick Up Son Found Dead Two Weeks Later In Pennsylvania
Jennifer Brown, the mom who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop, was found dead two weeks later in Pennsylvania. To date, the cause of her death is still unresolved. On January 18, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call from a bystander that said they had discovered a dead body. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office stated that the bystander found the body on a commercial property on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Royersford Borough. Upon arriving at the location, the Montgomery Police positively identified the dead body to belong to Jennifer Brown, 43, as reported by True Crime Daily.
Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
SWAT team responds after over 30 shots fired from inside Tacony home, woman injured
"This is the Philadelphia police, we need you to exit the residence now," authorities could be heard through a bullhorn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
aroundambler.com
Warminster police seek missing man
The Warminster Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Jordan Benoit, 24, who has been absent from his Warminster residence since Sunday. Mr. Benoit is approximately 5’8″, 150 lbs., and has black eyes, black hair, and an unknown clothing description. He suffers from hallucinations and...
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
