Jenkintown, PA

fox29.com

PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester man charged with attempted murder, victim in critical condition

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Chester man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that has a 21-year-old man in critical condition, officials say.Vaughn Yanko, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.Yanko is held on a $500,000 bail at Chester County Prison and the 21-year-old victim has undergone surgery. Officials say the victim's aorta was ruptured from the gunshot wound and will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.West Chester police went to the area of the 50...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
southarkansassun.com

Missing Mom Who Failed To Pick Up Son Found Dead Two Weeks Later In Pennsylvania

Jennifer Brown, the mom who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop, was found dead two weeks later in Pennsylvania. To date, the cause of her death is still unresolved. On January 18, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call from a bystander that said they had discovered a dead body. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office stated that the bystander found the body on a commercial property on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Royersford Borough. Upon arriving at the location, the Montgomery Police positively identified the dead body to belong to Jennifer Brown, 43, as reported by True Crime Daily.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID woman found dead in alley after going missing

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an alley last week, and are looking for more information on her final moments.Police say Rosemary Byrne, 61, was found near Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, January 15.Byrne was reported missing to Darby Borough police on Dec. 12, 2022.She most recently lived in Newark, Del."We have been in contact with Ms. Byrne's family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time," a statement from Upper Darby police said. "We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Bryne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide."Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send them a message.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA
aroundambler.com

Warminster police seek missing man

The Warminster Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Jordan Benoit, 24, who has been absent from his Warminster residence since Sunday. Mr. Benoit is approximately 5’8″, 150 lbs., and has black eyes, black hair, and an unknown clothing description. He suffers from hallucinations and...
WARMINSTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

