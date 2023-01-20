Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why BTC Price Increase Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin price gained pace and traded above $23,000. BTC is consolidating gains and might start another increase towards $23,500. Bitcoin traded to a new yearly high at $23,428 before it started a downside correction. The price is trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
Whales Bag 500 Million Dogecoin – Will DOGE Hit $0.1 Mark?
Meme coin forerunner, Dogecoin, opens the week with a new rally amid Robinhood’s support. Reports reveal that several whales jumped on the positive market sentiment to accumulate massive amounts of DOGE, triggering a 5% rally in the last day. According to WhaleAlert, Whales packed more than 500 million Dogecoin...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
NEWSBTC
Bearish Indicator: Are Big Players No Longer Interested In Bitcoin?
Bitcoin prices are trending higher, but big players appear hesitant to buy into the current rally. On-chain data shows that exchange, digital asset banks, and miner BTC reserves are relatively lower. Over the past weeks, the spot price of BTC has soared over 40%, bottoming at around $15,300 registered in Q4 2022. Bitcoin has now risen to retest $23,300, reaching a new Q1 2023 high.
NEWSBTC
Repeat Of April 2019? Bitcoin Rally Shows Similar Break Above These Key Levels
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has broken above these three key levels in a manner reminiscent of the rally in April 2019. Bitcoin Breakout Shows Initial Similarities To April 2019 Rally. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, BTC has broken above the three investor cost-basis levels for the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Continuation Pattern and Could Rally Again
Ethereum is consolidating gains above $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might start another increase above $1,650. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,620 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bull Trap Or Bull Run? This Is What Glassnode Says
The Bitcoin price is up 40% year-to-date (YTD) and has recaptured the $23,000 level. However, with ongoing concerns around DCG and Grayscale as well as macroeconomic uncertainties, many investors doubt the sustainability of the recent price rally. With higher prices, motivation among investors may be increasing to use the current...
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-Chain Reading Confirms The Rally Is Getting Started
After 216 days, the Bitcoin Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio finally broke above 1, making this accumulation the second longest after it took BTC prices 300 days to bottom up after the bear run of 2014-2015. It also signals the likelihood of another refreshing BTC rally after gains of last week.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Could See Another 30% Rally
Bitcoin price has already had a good week. The digital asset already rallied to two-month highs above $23,000 and is still maintaining a good portion of its bullish momentum. Despite this already impressive growth over the last few weeks, a crypto analyst known on Twitter as Kaleo is not convinced that the best of the mini-bull run has passed.
NEWSBTC
SushiSwap To Redirect 100% Trading Fees To Treasury
While the DeFi market has continued to mirror the crypto market rally, more innovations have been introduced to the ecosystem. In today’s news, SushiSwap, the sixth-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by 24 hours trading volume, has passed a proposal to relocate 100% of its trading fees to the SushiSwap treasury for maintenance and expenses.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Starts To Leave Bear Market Zone, Bull Rally Here?
On-chain data shows the annual rate of change in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple has exited the bear market zone, a sign that a bull rally may be here. Bitcoin Puell Multiple 365-Day Rate Of Change Has Shot Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this could...
Australia’s annual inflation hits 7.8% partly driven by surging electricity prices
CPI rose by 1.9% in the December quarter driven by surging electricity prices and the cost of holiday travel and accommodation
NEWSBTC
Top Cryptos to Explode in 2023? Experts say its Cardano, Huobi Token (HT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In the last few months, the global crypto went over $3 trillion market valuation to less than $800 billion. Investors who have lost much of their portfolio to the dramas are now looking for better investment opportunities. Therefore, it is important to choose the best tokens to avoid making another investment mistake.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Appears In Top Trending Crypto List, Surpassing BTC
Weeks have gone by, and the crypto market is still seeing a bullish trend, and the dubbed ‘mini bull run’ for the ongoing market movement is beginning to look more prominent. Altcoins such as Cardano (ADA) have moved significantly in price breaking multiple resistance and climbing higher highs while ignoring a retrace.
NEWSBTC
Is Litecoin (LTC) Expecting A Pullback Before Soaring Again?
The Litecoin price has shown bullish sentiment over the past week once it bounced off the $81 resistance zone. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin jumped by 2%, and in the past week, the LTC price gained close to 6%. As Bitcoin continues to trot upwards and is now...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off and Might Surge To $25K
Bitcoin price remained well supported above the $22,300 zone. BTC is rising and might aim a fresh increase above the $23,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a minor downside correction and tested the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $22,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To 23,000 As Miners Sales Sees Multi-Year Low
Bitcoin has continued with its bullishness as it surged its price above the USD$23,000 level, a positive signal amid miners reduced the sales of their mined coins. On-chain flows flagged by Bitifinex analysts indicate that the amount of Bitcoin moved from Bitcoin mining addresses to wallets owned by cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to multi-year lows.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Closes Near Its Next Profit Take Region As Bullish Momentum Continues
The Ethereum price has been propelling itself considerably ever since Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 price mark. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has slightly moved down on its chart, depicting consolidated price action. Last week helped the Ethereum price move up by 6%. The coin finally broke past its consolidation...
NEWSBTC
Aptos Climbs 75% – What Keeps APT In The Green In Last 7 Days
Aptos has been driven upwards by internal developments in the ecosystem. According to CoinGecko, APT is up 75% in the bi-weekly timeframe, notching its biggest gains this January. The Aptos ecosystem mainnet was only released on October 12, 2022, which makes it one of the youngest blockchains in the market....
Comments / 0