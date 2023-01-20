ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Idaho gas prices now below the national average

This week, continued market volatility sent gas prices higher across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared from the recent trend – at least for now. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 today, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Washington gas prices continue to spike as state readies for carbon auctions

OLYMPIA– Following over thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased again for the third week in a row. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.06 statewide, up from $3.99 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 7-cent increase per gallon continues the sharp reversal in Washington state’s over three-month-long trend of fuel prices.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Appropriations Committee Debate Holding up Dozens of Supplemental Funding Requests

Officials with the Idaho Children Are Primary organization have told Idaho legislators that a debate over whether to change the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s voting procedures is threatening supplemental funding for emergency rental assistance. On top of a supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance, dozens of other supplemental funding...
IDAHO STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
