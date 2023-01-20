ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion Sanders flips 5-star recruit Cormani McClain to Colorado from Miami

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b930L_0kKzHSdz00

New Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders continues to do his thing since landing in Boulder . Primetime impressed five-star recruit Cormani McClain enough to flip the cornerback from Miami (F) to the Buffaloes.

McClain announced on social media Thursday evening that he has decided to sign with Colorado, following Sanders to the struggling program in the process.

ESPN’s No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, McClain originally committed to the Hurricanes after receiving offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

For Sanders, this is yet another prime move to help rebuild a long-downtrodden Colorado program that won a single game last season. Former five-star recruit Travis Hunter followed the Pro Football Hall of Famer from Jackson State to Colorado earlier in the recruiting process.

Sanders also made sure everyone knew how excited he was to land Cormani McClain with Colorado.

McClain represents the highest-recruited prospect to land with Colorado since at least back in 2006. In addition to McClain and Hunter, the Buffaloes have also received commitments from four-star recruits such as running back Dylan Edwards as well as wide receivers Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins.

Deion Sanders heads to Colorado after three successful seasons with Jackson State in which his teams posted a combined 27-6 record.

Despite bringing in Cormani McClain and others, it’s going to be an uphill climb in Boulder. Colorado has posted a 14-35 record since the start of the 2017 season. The program has not won a bowl game since Gary Barnett was leading things back in 2004.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Students ejected from game after horrible comments

Sports fans sometimes can be downright mean and cruel, especially in college. So when Alabama visited the Missouri Tigers Saturday night, you knew that eventually some fan or fans would take things too far when it came to comments about former Tide player Darius Miles. Miles was arrested last Sunday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy