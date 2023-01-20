Deion Sanders flips 5-star recruit Cormani McClain to Colorado from Miami

New Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders continues to do his thing since landing in Boulder . Primetime impressed five-star recruit Cormani McClain enough to flip the cornerback from Miami (F) to the Buffaloes.

McClain announced on social media Thursday evening that he has decided to sign with Colorado, following Sanders to the struggling program in the process.

ESPN’s No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, McClain originally committed to the Hurricanes after receiving offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

For Sanders, this is yet another prime move to help rebuild a long-downtrodden Colorado program that won a single game last season. Former five-star recruit Travis Hunter followed the Pro Football Hall of Famer from Jackson State to Colorado earlier in the recruiting process.

Sanders also made sure everyone knew how excited he was to land Cormani McClain with Colorado.

McClain represents the highest-recruited prospect to land with Colorado since at least back in 2006. In addition to McClain and Hunter, the Buffaloes have also received commitments from four-star recruits such as running back Dylan Edwards as well as wide receivers Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins.

Deion Sanders heads to Colorado after three successful seasons with Jackson State in which his teams posted a combined 27-6 record.

Despite bringing in Cormani McClain and others, it’s going to be an uphill climb in Boulder. Colorado has posted a 14-35 record since the start of the 2017 season. The program has not won a bowl game since Gary Barnett was leading things back in 2004.

