20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?
There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement
Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Major Illinois City Dubbed One Of The Biggest Homicide Rate Problems In America
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
What’s Included In MNDOT’s 20 Year Transportation Plan For Minnesota?
It doesn't happen by accident. The very highways and roads we drive on today were first proposed and designed years ago, following a carefully drafted Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan (SMTP) adopted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Every five years, the agency reevaluates their strategic plans to maintain that they...
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live
Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Need A Baby Name? These Were Illinois’ Most Popular Last Year
Even though the individual states in the United States are all different (some are wildly different than others), we tend, as a nation, to stick together and like the same things when it comes to naming our offspring when the time comes. I don't mean that the same names keep...
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
Illinois vs. Wisconsin: The Great Facebook Poking War of the Midwest
It's a well-known fact that Illinois and Wisconsin are two states that just can't seem to get along. But have you ever stopped to wonder why? Sure, there's the age-old "cheese vs. pizza" debate, but is that really the root of the problem?. Well, after extensive research (i.e. scrolling through...
Small Illinois Business States Important Reasons Why Cash Should Still Be King
One Illinois restaurant posted some important reasons why paying with cash is so beneficial for local businesses and it might make you reconsider grabbing a credit card next time you're shopping local. Is Cash Still King?. I am 100 percent the person that rarely carries cash. Do I do it...
Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video Going Viral in Minnesota and Wisconsin (WATCH)
Hilarious Midwest Siri Video Going Viral in Minnesota and Wisconsin. "Midwest Siri" has hit the internet world and has all of us who have long 'O's" in Minnesota and Wisconsin falling out of our chairs laughing. If you haven't seen the latest viral video by Charlie Berens, just keep reading. WARNING FOR GREEN BAY PACKERS LOVERS: there is one spot you may just want to mute.
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
