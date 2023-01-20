Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
kmyu.tv
Local health departments would lose quarantine enforcement authority under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill that would strip the authority of local health departments to require someone to isolate or quarantine. Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was just unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill this week. Instead of requiring and enforcing isolation and quarantines to protect public health, a local health department could only “recommend” that someone do that.
kmyu.tv
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
kmyu.tv
Experts educate Utahns on sledding safety after several injuries this season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Healthcare officials are providing safety tips for sledding after multiple crashes and injuries this season. Porter Wennergren said he can't remember much about a sledding incident that left him with a concussion. “I hit a jump and I fell off my sled and...
kmyu.tv
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
Comments / 0